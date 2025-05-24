Kansas Missing on Darrion Williams Could Trigger Detrimental Domino Effect
Will Wade and NC State received a commitment from Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams this week, despite speculation that the Kansas Jayhawks were the frontrunner to land him.
Not only does Bill Self need to look elsewhere to pair another star alongside Darryn Peterson, but KU might have opened an opportunity for a rival school to bolster its roster for the upcoming season.
With Williams' pledging to the Wolfpack, they are no longer recruiting Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty. The problem with that? Kansas State is considered the favorite to land the 2025 Second Team All-American.
As he tests the waters in the NBA Draft, most scouts expect Haggerty to return to college ball. It's possible that he does so in Manhattan.
Haggerty was outstanding this past season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest across 35 games. He led Memphis to a 29-6 record and a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Other schools such as Auburn have remained involved in Haggerty's recruitment, but Jerome Tang and Co. are likely gearing up to offer Haggerty a hefty NIL package.
The recruiting dominoes that could fall from this scenario would be detrimental to Kansas.
While the Wildcats don't necessarily hold much weight in basketball, Haggerty would immediately make K-State a threat in the Big 12.
Ultimately, if Kansas added Williams, NC State would have continued its pursuit of Haggerty and potentially brought him on board.
Instead, the Jayhawks missed out on their leading target, and their in-state rivals may acquire one of the best players in the nation because of it.