Where Kansas Basketball Seeded in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Last season, Kansas basketball earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament from the Selection Sunday committee. It was the lowest seed that a Bill Self-coached Jayhawk team has ever received and marked the first time one of his teams was given anything lower than a No. 4 seed.



Heading into conference play this year, the hope is that the Jayhawks will get back to their winning ways in 2026. They already pieced together an impressive 10-3 record in nonconference play.



According to Joe Lunardi's latest edition of bracketology on ESPN, KU was handed a No. 3 seed in the East Region, playing in Washington, D.C., against Oakland.

While the Jayhawks are currently ranked No. 16 in the NET rankings and are widely viewed as a No. 4 or 5 seed, Lunardi generously placed them as a No. 3 seed.



Kansas has picked up some quality victories so far, such as its win over Tennessee in the Players Era Festival and a road win in Raleigh against NC State. All of the team's losses have come against top-tier opponents like North Carolina, UConn, and Duke, which gives the resume added credibility.

In this hypothetical bracket, the Jayhawks would face the winner of No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Indiana in the second round. The No. 1 seed in the region is UConn, followed by No. 2 Duke.



This would be a nightmare scenario for KU, as it has been eliminated by Arkansas in two of the past three NCAA Tournaments. The Razorbacks are a team the Jayhawks just cannot seem to shake.

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis (1) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Zeke Mayo (5) look on during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Regardless, most fans would be thrilled with a No. 3 seed. By the time conference play ends, this group will have navigated one of the most grueling schedules in the country.

Achieving this type of seeding would be especially impressive considering star freshman Darryn Peterson missed nine of KU's first 13 games while battling a lingering cramping issue. Many of Kansas' best wins have come without him available, or after he exited games early, such as against NC State.



If Peterson is able to make a healthy return for Big 12 play, expectations will rise significantly in Lawrence, and a No. 3 seed would be more than attainable by the end of the season.

