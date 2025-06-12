Kansas Target Brice Dessert Flashes Pro Frame at Adidas EuroCamp
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are keeping close tabs on French big man Brice Dessert, who is currently working his way toward becoming NCAA-eligible.
During his recent appearance at the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy, Dessert showed off his NBA-caliber frame.
According to Draft Express scout Jon Chepkevich, Dessert measured in at an impressive 6-foot-10 barefoot, 252.5 pounds with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and 9-foot-3 standing reach.
It was the kind of physical profile one might see in NBA pre-draft workouts, not from an international player considering college.
Dessert held his own against top talent in the EuroCamp's three scrimmage games, averaging 8.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest.
He is coming off a strong season with SIG Strasbourg in France’s top professional league, as the big man averaged 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks. Dessert finished just shy of two blocks a night per 36 minutes.
While Dessert is not explosive, he plays with strength and physicality, using his length to alter shots around the rim.
At 22 years old, Dessert has grown into his body and knows how to use it.
His offensive game still needs to be polished, and he struggles from the free throw line, but he knows his role and stays within it.
The Jayhawks currently boast Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller in the frontcourt. However, the redshirt freshman Tiller is a question mark following his ankle surgery in March.
That leaves a clear lane for KU to add another center to its roster, and Dessert is one of the last true available options since the transfer portal is quickly running dry.
Given his elite measurables and interior presence, Dessert would bring the Jayhawks valuable depth behind Bidunga. The biggest mystery is whether he will be cleared for the NCAA route and if Kansas is his top destination.