KANSAS

Kansas Basketball 2025-26: Analyzing Jayhawks' Remaining Roster Options

Bill Self and Kansas are running out of roster options as the offseason progresses. Who can the Jayhawks still add?

Joshua Schulman

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self reacts to game play during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self reacts to game play during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks started the offseason hot in the transfer portal, but momentum has slowed in recent weeks.

With players like Dame Sarr, Darrion Williams, Desmond Claude, and RJ Luis Jr. no longer on the board, Bill Self’s list of viable targets is quickly shrinking.

KU has three spots to fill over the next few months to round out the roster. Who might the Jayhawks add?

International Recruits

KU’s best shot at adding to the roster now likely comes from the international scene.

The school's top target appears to be French big man Brice Dessert, who recently stood out at the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy. However, it is unclear how the 22-year-old will become NCAA-eligible.

Scouting and signing international talent is not always straightforward due to eligibility hurdles and NIL uncertainty, but KU is likely keeping a close watch and could pounce as more players emerge.

Other overseas recruits Kansas has been linked to include Croatian guards Ivan Bogdanović and Luka Skoric.

Transfer Portal

After former Oklahoma State forward Patrick Suemnick committed to Seton Hall yesterday, there are no transfers available in the portal that KU has publicly contacted.

At this point, the Jayhawks may need to bank on a player decommitting elsewhere or a new, lesser-known option opening their recruitment.

High School Reclass Candidates

Kohl Rosario, one of the fastest-rising prospects in his graduating year, is set to visit Kansas next week and is a reclassification candidate.

The sharpshooting guard is receiving interest from top programs like Duke and North Carolina, and there is growing speculation that he will make the jump to college basketball sooner than expected.

Tyran Stokes is still considered a top option for the 2026 class, but he will not be reclassifying to play this upcoming season.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball