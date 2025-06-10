Kansas Basketball 2025-26: Analyzing Jayhawks' Remaining Roster Options
The Kansas Jayhawks started the offseason hot in the transfer portal, but momentum has slowed in recent weeks.
With players like Dame Sarr, Darrion Williams, Desmond Claude, and RJ Luis Jr. no longer on the board, Bill Self’s list of viable targets is quickly shrinking.
KU has three spots to fill over the next few months to round out the roster. Who might the Jayhawks add?
International Recruits
KU’s best shot at adding to the roster now likely comes from the international scene.
The school's top target appears to be French big man Brice Dessert, who recently stood out at the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy. However, it is unclear how the 22-year-old will become NCAA-eligible.
Scouting and signing international talent is not always straightforward due to eligibility hurdles and NIL uncertainty, but KU is likely keeping a close watch and could pounce as more players emerge.
Other overseas recruits Kansas has been linked to include Croatian guards Ivan Bogdanović and Luka Skoric.
Transfer Portal
After former Oklahoma State forward Patrick Suemnick committed to Seton Hall yesterday, there are no transfers available in the portal that KU has publicly contacted.
At this point, the Jayhawks may need to bank on a player decommitting elsewhere or a new, lesser-known option opening their recruitment.
High School Reclass Candidates
Kohl Rosario, one of the fastest-rising prospects in his graduating year, is set to visit Kansas next week and is a reclassification candidate.
The sharpshooting guard is receiving interest from top programs like Duke and North Carolina, and there is growing speculation that he will make the jump to college basketball sooner than expected.
Tyran Stokes is still considered a top option for the 2026 class, but he will not be reclassifying to play this upcoming season.