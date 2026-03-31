Kansas Must Go All in to Land Former 5-Star Recruit in Transfer Portal

Although the transfer portal is not officially open until Apr. 7, a potentially coveted guard has already announced his intentions to hit the open market once it opens. This player happened to play in the Big 12 with conference rival Houston in 2025-26.



Freshman Isiah Harwell will be entering the portal, On3 expert Joe Tipton revealed in a post on Monday evening. The former 5-star recruit immediately becomes one of the best players available and perhaps a top target for the Kansas basketball program.

NEW: Houston guard Isiah Harwell plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Harwell was a 5-star in the 2025 class. https://t.co/kBZbwtzjeh pic.twitter.com/fH59LJyo8l — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 31, 2026

The Pocatello, Idaho, native was the No. 16 player in the Class of 2025 in 247 Sports' recruiting rankings. When he committed to the Cougars, he became Houston's highest-rated recruit of all time and was viewed as a potential star in the making.



Harwell's freshman season did not go as planned, as he averaged just 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds on inefficient 27.9% field goal shooting. He appeared in 32 games, didn't start any, and was nearly phased out of the rotation by the time the postseason arrived.

Even if the start to his collegiate career hasn't gone as expected, Harwell is still oozing with potential for another program to tap into — he wasn't rated a 5-star prospect for no reason. For all we know, Kansas could very well be the school that helps guide him back on track.

Kansas Can Turn Isiah Harwell’s Misfortunes Around

Standing at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Harwell is an incredibly talented player. Coming out of high school, he was touted as a strong shooter with a high IQ and promising defensive traits.



He showed flashes of his talent this season, including a 20-point performance against Jackson State and double-digit outings in conference play against Cincinnati and Baylor. In those three games combined, he accounted for nearly half of his 3-point makes on the year.

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks to guard Isiah Harwell (1) in the second half against the UCF Knights at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Harwell's confidence appeared to have disappeared late in the season when he was no longer a consistent piece in Kelvin Sampson's rotation. Still, many scouts viewed him as one of the best mid-range shooters in his class, suggesting there may be other factors behind his struggles.



The Jayhawks didn't heavily recruit Harwell out of high school, but given their familiarity with him from Big 12 play, they should absolutely pursue him once he officially enters the portal. His upside relative to his NIL cost could make him a steal for Bill Self and Co.