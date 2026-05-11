Bill Self and Kansas May Need Reinforcements After Christian Reeves Injury

Bill Self and Kansas have been very active this offseason, making several additions to the team's new-look roster. One of the most significant moves the coaching staff has made is bringing Charleston transfer Christian Reeves on board.



While Reeves is expected to play a major role for the Jayhawks next season, the start of his KU tenure could be an uphill battle. The former Duke and Clemson center recently underwent shoulder surgery to repair his labrum, an issue he dealt with throughout last year.

Reeves could very well be back by the beginning of the regular season, but he is expected to miss most of the Jayhawks' summer activities. Could his injury woes result in KU pursuing another big man in the transfer portal?

Christian Reeves’ Injury Complicates Kansas’ Big Man Rotation

When news of his surgery was initially revealed, Coach Self said he expects Reeves to be back by the beginning of the season. There is no way of knowing whether that will be the case, though, given his injury history, including an ankle problem that forced him to redshirt his second year at Duke.



Field of 68 co-host and college basketball insider Jeff Goodman initially reported that the recovery timeline for Reeves' surgery was around four to six months. Something closer to the six-month mark could mean he returns right around when the season tips off.

Whether Reeves misses any time is not the only factor complicating KU's big-man rotation. As the rest of the newcomers adjust to a new system during the offseason, Reeves will be rehabbing on the sidelines and watching from afar.



If Reeves truly is the projected starter at the five over returning sophomore Paul Mbiya, that immediately puts him at a disadvantage, as well as his teammates who may struggle to build chemistry with him.

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Clemson Tigers center Christian Reeves (14) practices at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In a scenario where Reeves misses multiple games, the only true centers on the roster would be Mbiya and Davion Adkins, an unproven freshman. It is highly unlikely the Jayhawks could be competitive with those two occupying the paint for 40 minutes a night, especially once foul trouble inevitably becomes a factor.



Even if it is a lower-tier mid-major transfer who would not play more than 10 minutes per game, it could not hurt to bring one more veteran backup into the picture to compete for minutes at the five. There is also always the option to run Utah transfer Keanu Dawes as a small-ball center — he was one of the best rebounders in the Big 12 as a junior, and KU has successfully utilized smaller big men at the five before.