Kansas’ Odds to Win Big 12 Title, National Championship Continue to Climb

The No. 9 ranked Kansas Jayhawks are on a roll right now winning eight straight games dating back to Jan. 13 – none bigger than the one on Monday night over No. 1 Arizona inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Their win streak includes four victories over current top 25 teams: No. 5 Iowa State (84-63), No. 22 BYU (90-82), No. 16 Texas Tech (64-61), and No. 1 Arizona (82-78). Three of those wins came in Lawrence while the Texas Tech victory came in Lubbock last week.

The Jayhawks now find themselves right in the thick of the Big 12 title race with their odds sitting at +600 on FanDuel and +1000 on DraftKings. Their main competition is Arizona (10-1 in Big 12 play, 23-1 overall) and No. 3 Houston (9-1 in Big 12 play, 21-2 overall) who currently sit first and second in the standings respectively.

KU will have a chance to make up some ground in a couple of weeks when the Jayhawks host Houston on Big Monday on Feb. 23 before traveling to Tucson a few days later to take on Arizona in a rematch on Feb. 28.

If KU can somehow pull off both wins, they will all but certainly end up being league champs when the season is over. If they do win the conference, it will be the first time since the 2022-23 season.

National Title Hopes

Thanks to their impressive recent win streak, the Jayhawks have also seen their national championship odds increase to its highest point this season.

They currently own the sixth best odds on DraftKings (along with UConn) at +1500 and the seventh best odds on FanDuel at +1700. The teams ahead of them on DraftKings include Arizona (+400), Michigan (+450), Duke (+700), Houston (+750), and Illinois (+1300). Those same teams along with Florida (+1400) are listed ahead of the Jayhawks on FanDuel.

The Jayhawks having top 10 odds to cut down the nets is pretty remarkable considering the 1-2 start they had to the Big 12 season that included losses to UCF and West Virginia. It’s also remarkable considering the up-and-down year they’ve had with their star player Darryn Peterson – who has now missed 11 games this season.

This KU team has shown a lot of fight and growth over the past month to get to where they are, and they are now starting to look like one of the best teams in the country at just the right time with the NCAA Tournament nearly a month away.

That toughness the team has shown will serve them well in the Big Dance and could very well propel them to the Final Four and perhaps a national championship when it’s all said and done.