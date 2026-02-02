Kansas’ Winning Streak at Risk Heading Into Daunting Texas Tech Matchup

Kansas has played some of its best basketball of the season in recent weeks, as it is in the midst of a 5-0 stretch dating back three weeks. The Jayhawks have picked up wins against top programs like Iowa State and BYU, but their toughest test yet could come tonight against Texas Tech.



While the No. 13 Red Raiders may not be the most formidable opponent they have faced this season, they are certainly the best team KU has played on the road. Led by head coach Grant McCasland, TTU owns a 16-5 record with signature wins over teams like Duke and Houston.

This group will be facing a packed United Supermarkets Arena with nearly 15,000 fans loudly cheering against them. It will be one of the most daunting environments the Jayhawks have encountered this season, but a victory could do wonders for their NCAA tournament resume.

Importance of the Kansas vs. Texas Tech Matchup

Kansas has proven it can win big games at home, posting a dominant 9-1 record inside Allen Fieldhouse this year. However, the Jayhawks are just 3-3 on the road and have suffered losses to mediocre opponents like UCF and West Virginia.



Although KU is playing well at the moment, it has not defeated a team as strong as Texas Tech away from home. Big 12 Player of the Year candidate JT Toppin (22.4 PPG, 10.9 RPG) and sharpshooter Christian Anderson (19.6 PPG, 7.5 APG) headline one of the conference's most complete rosters.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) reacts after scoring against BYU Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The program has also struggled mightily in Lubbock in recent years, most recently suffering a 29-point loss in 2024 that marked one of the worst defeats of Bill Self's tenure. Overall, the Jayhawks have fallen in their past two matchups against the Red Raiders, a trend that needs to change.



In this week's AP Top 25, Kansas surged to No. 11, its highest ranking of the season. A win tonight could push the Jayhawks into the top 10, as a road victory over a ranked opponent would almost certainly place them in serious No. 2 seed discussions.

Considering that the best road win this season came against NC State, there is little doubt the selection committee would view the Jayhawks differently with a win in Lubbock. With challenging road tilts at Iowa State and Arizona looming later this month, a victory tonight would provide valuable breathing room in the rankings to validate Self and Co. as one of the nation's top teams when Darryn Peterson is healthy.



Fans can tune in to the matchup at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN in what stands as one of the most pivotal games of the season.