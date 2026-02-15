Kansas Offers Son of Former NBA Player & Streetball Legend: What It Means

Year in and year out, Kansas basketball has a top 10 recruiting class. You can say it's because of Bill Self or because of the rich tradition KU basketball has, but the bottom line is the best players want to play at Kansas. And that's probably not going to change anytime soon.



What you can't say year in and year out is that the Jayhawks offered the son of an NBA player and AND 1 Streetball legend. But it happened on Tuesday after Kansas offered Reese Alston out of Second Baptist High School in Houston, Texas.

I am truly blessed and honored to say I have received an offer from the University of Kansas @kuhoops . Thank you Coach Bland for giving me this opportunity. #offered #jayhawks pic.twitter.com/JGwmunXTWA — Reese (lilskip) Alston (@lilskip08) February 13, 2026

Alston is the son of 12-year NBA veteran/AND 1 Streetball legend Rafer "Skip 2 My Lou" Alston. R. Alston was known for his smooth handle and longevity, and it looks like he handed some of those skills down to his son.

Rafer Alston.



The only streetball player to ever make it to the NBA. Basketball legend.pic.twitter.com/RbaM56v5el https://t.co/ghYL0IEeEc — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) June 14, 2023

Alston was the only AND 1 Streetball player to make it to the NBA, and arguably the best player to play on the AND 1 Streetball tour.

Reese Alston, Point Guard (Second Baptist)

Alston is the second-ranked point guard in the country and the eighth overall prospect in the 2027 class, per 247Sports. Alston's handle might not be as good as his dad's -- at least not yet -- but he might have better hops than his dad already.



Alston is at his best when he's attacking downhill and looking to score at the rim.

Alston is also a solid defender and great in transition, but he's at his best when he's looking to score.



He'll need to improve his jumper if he's going to take his game to the next level, but that's not all that uncommon for point guards.



Alston currently has 28 offers and has already visited Louisville and Purdue, so getting him on campus is a must if the Jayhawks have any shot at landing him.

What the 2027 Kansas recruiting class could look like with Alston

The Jayhawks already have the third-best recruiting class for next year, per 247 Sports, and the second-best class in 2027. And if Alston commits to Kansas, the Jayhawks could have the best 2027 recruiting class when it's all said and done.



Kansas already has one five-star recruit in its 2027 class -- small forward Javon Bardwell -- but Alston would be KU's first top 10 recruit.



Obviously, we're a long way from 2027, but the Jayhawks could be a dangerous team in 2027 if they land Alston.