How To Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Basketball

Kansas looks to get back in the win column Wednesday as the travel to coach Bill Self's alma mater, Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' eight-game win streak ended Saturday with a 74-56 loss at No. 5 Iowa State, which came after handing No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the season.

Oklahoma State has endured a tough stretch of late, losing three straight games to Arizona, Arizona State and TCU in coach Steve Lutz's second season. But they've previously proven to be capable of an upset win, having defeated No. 16 BYU in Stillwater on Feb. 4.

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self at Allen Fieldhouse. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Who: No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 9-3 in Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 4-8 in Big 12)

No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 9-3 in Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 4-8 in Big 12) What: Big 12 conference game

Big 12 conference game When: Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. CT Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) in Stillwater, Okla.

Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) in Stillwater, Okla. TV/Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Jayhawk Radio Network Recent results: Kansas lost 74-56 at No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday, following an 82-78 home win over No. 1 Arizona on Feb. 9. Oklahoma State lost 95-92 at home against TCU on Saturday, following an 85-76 loss at Arizona State on Feb. 10.

Kansas lost 74-56 at No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday, following an 82-78 home win over No. 1 Arizona on Feb. 9. Oklahoma State lost 95-92 at home against TCU on Saturday, following an 85-76 loss at Arizona State on Feb. 10. Home, road, neutral splits: Kansas is 11-1 at home, 4-4 on the road and 4-1 at neutral sites. Oklahoma State is 13-3 at home, 1-5 on the road and 2-1 at neutral sites.

Kansas is 11-1 at home, 4-4 on the road and 4-1 at neutral sites. Oklahoma State is 13-3 at home, 1-5 on the road and 2-1 at neutral sites. Last season: Kansas went 21-13 overall and finished sixth in the Big 12 with an 11-9 conference record. The Jayhawks earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 79-72 to No. 10 seed Arkansas in the Round of 64. Oklahoma State went 17-18 overall and finished 12th in the Big 12 with a 7-13 record. The Cowboys lost their first Big 12 Tournament game, and then lost in the third round of the NIT.

Kansas went 21-13 overall and finished sixth in the Big 12 with an 11-9 conference record. The Jayhawks earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 79-72 to No. 10 seed Arkansas in the Round of 64. Oklahoma State went 17-18 overall and finished 12th in the Big 12 with a 7-13 record. The Cowboys lost their first Big 12 Tournament game, and then lost in the third round of the NIT. Series history: Kansas leads the all-time series, 126-59. The Jayhawks have won eight straight matchups dating back to the 2020-21 season. Kansas coach Bill Self is 29-11 against Oklahoma State since taking over in 2003-04. The Jayhawks are 76-19 at home and 41-36 on the road against the Cowboys all-time.

Meet the coaches

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Steve Lutz against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Steve Lutz, Oklahoma State: Lutz, 53, is 33-27 overall and 11-21 in Big 12 play in his second season with Oklahoma State. He previously coached Western Kentucky to a 22-12 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023. That came after a run at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from 2021-23, where he went 47-23 overall and 21-11 in Southland Conference play, including two NCAA Tournament appearances. Lutz was also an assistant at Purdue, Creighton, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Garden City C.C. and Incarnate Word.

Bill Self, Kansas: Self has a 610-157 overall record and a 283-83 record in Big 12 play across 22 seasons at Kansas, including two national championships, 16 regular season Big 12 titles and eight Big 12 tournament titles. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, and has been named AP National Coach of the Year twice. He was previously the head coach of Illinois, Tulsa and Oral Roberts. Self played at Oklahoma State from 1981-85.

Leading scorers

Kansas

G Darryn Peterson: 19.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 41.3 3pt FG%

F Flory Bidunga: 14.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 67.0 FG%

G Melvin Council Jr.: 14.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 35.5 3pt FG%

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) dribbles against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State

G Anthony Roy: 17.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 42.3 3pt FG%

F Parsa Fallah: 14.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 61.0 FG%

G Vyctorius Miller: 12.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 39.6 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Kansas: 15th overall, 44th offensive efficiency, 9th defensive efficiency, 194th adjusted tempo, 3rd strength of schedule.

Oklahoma State: 63rd overall, 60th offensive efficiency, 103rd defensive efficiency, 10th adjusted tempo, 58th strength of schedule.

