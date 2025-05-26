Kansas Recruiting Target Tyran Stokes Puts on Dunking Clinic at EYBL
After reeling in Darryn Peterson, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are now pursuing the top-ranked recruit in the upcoming graduating year.
Acclaimed high school star Tyran Stokes is in the midst of his AAU season with the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
He recently led the Soldiers to a 78-68 victory over Team Durant and No. 1-ranked 2027 recruit Baba Oladotun, putting on a dunking clinic for a crowd that included NBA player Bol Bol.
It was an unreal performance for Stokes, who was showing off all night with in-game windmills and other flashy dunks.
The Louisville, Kentucky native finished with a 30-point, 18-rebound double-double in the win, adding five assists and four steals. He did so against Oladotun and 4-star recruits like Sinan Haun and Anthony Brown.
An incoming senior at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, Self and Co. have prioritized Stokes on the recruiting trail.
He made his way to KU's campus in April for an official visit. While there were rumors that he considered reclassifying up one year, his return to the AAU circuit shut down any of that speculation.
A 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward, Stokes is a projected top-3 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft and possesses one of the most impressive skill sets in the country with his big-bodied frame and explosive athleticism.
Kansas does not currently hold a commitment from any players in the 2026 class.
Although Stokes still plans to take several more visits before making his college decision, the Jayhawks appear to be in a good place with the high-flying superstar for the time being.