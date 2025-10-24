Luke Barnett Commits to Kansas: What He Brings and How He'll Fit
Ahead of Friday's scrimmage against Louisville, the Kansas basketball program received some big news on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon.
Luke Barnett, a top-150 prospect and 4-star shooting guard in the Class of 2026, committed to the Jayhawks over Miami (FL) and UNLV on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube channel.
With the commitment, Barnett is KU's fifth pledge in less than 30 days, continuing the incredible recent recruiting stretch led by Bill Self.
The Mater Dei High School (CA) stood out and impressed on the AAU circuit during the offseason, garnering attention from several high-major programs. Kansas extended a scholarship to him earlier this month and began to pursue him heavily.
Shortly after, he was invited to take an official visit to campus for Late Night in the Phog, where he was the only known prospect hosted by the coaching staff.
Barnett made trips to the campuses of his other two finalists, but he ultimately decided that KU was the school for him.
If Javon Bardwell successfully reclassifies up one year (he is currently a 2027 graduate), the Jayhawks could hypothetically jump Missouri for the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
What Luke Barnett Brings as a Player
On most recruiting sites, Barnett has not received much attention (No. 144 overall on 247 Sports). However, that does not mean he can't become an important contributor during his time in Lawrence.
He is one of the best shooters in the 2026 class, shooting 37% from 3-point range in Nike EYBL. Barnett has a quick, high release on his jump shot that makes it difficult for opposing defenses to contest.
In a game last year during his junior season, he set the Mater Dei scoring record with 55 points in a blowout victory, also breaking a school record by hitting 12 shots from beyond the arc. That goes to show just how prolific he can be from long range and the potential he brings as a shooter.
His jump shot is definitely his forte, but Barnett is not just a one-trick pony. He shot 71% at the rim in EYBL play and has sneaky bounce around the rim, though he is still a work in progress defensively.
Here's an excerpt of what 247 Sports Scouting Director Adam Finkelstein wrote about Barnett's offensive game in July:
"Barnett is a shooting specialist. He has deep range and a quick, compact release that he hops into," he said. "He has extreme gravity as a floor-spacer and understands how to leverage it by utilizing the deep corner, instinctively finding open space around the arc, and just generally understanding spacing and offensive structure."
While Barnett is not going to get fans as excited as a player like Taylen Kinney, he has the potential to bud into a terrific role player under Coach Self if he develops into the player the coaches think he can be.