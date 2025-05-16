Dame Sarr to Duke Rumors Intensifying With New Analyst Predictions
The Kansas Jayhawks seemed to be in a good place with international prospect Dame Sarr at the beginning of the week.
But with Duke transfer Cedric Coward seeing his draft stock surge, Jon Scheyer seemingly persuaded Sarr to keep his options open for the time being.
Renowned recruiting analyst Travis Branham predicted that Kansas would land Sarr on Monday. He quickly rescinded his crystal ball pick when the intel about Coward began to surface.
Now, in a matter of days, Sarr went from reportedly being a Kansas lock to a near-certain Duke commit.
On Thursday, 247 Sports analysts R. Cory Smith, Chad Lykins, and John Watson placed crystal ball predictions for Sarr to land in Durham, all with a confidence level of six.
At 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Sarr offers exceptional length and showed tremendous upside on both ends of the floor with FC Barcelona. While his offensive skill set is still pretty raw, he is confident in his jump shot and is a mismatch for most defenders on the wing.
The makeup of Kansas' roster could look much different from what the coaching staff expected, assuming Sarr pledges to the Blue Devils.
It has undoubtedly become one of the most dramatic recruiting sagas in recent Kansas basketball history.
Jayhawk fans may be feeling déjà vu with the Mackenzie Mgbako recruitment in 2023, when the 5-star recruit was all but guaranteed to choose Kansas until he stunningly committed to Indiana.
If there is any lesson to be learned from Sarr's situation, it is that surprises are always possible in recruiting.