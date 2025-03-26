Kansas Basketball Targets Top Big Ten Forward in Transfer Portal
With Kansas’ season ending nearly a full week ago, it appears Bill Self and his staff are in the full offseason swing, which means attacking the transfer portal.
And with the departure of big man Hunter Dickinson, the Jayhawks are in need of a new interior presence, and it appears they view Indiana transfer forward Malik Reneau – the fourth-ranked player in the transfer portal according to On3 – as a potential option to take on that role.
According to Joe Tipton of On3, Kansas has been in contact with Reneau – a 6-foot-9 junior that averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds on 55.2 percent shooting. Battling injuries throughout the season, Reneau played just 23.2 minutes per game, and was forced to even come off the bench in certain games.
In his sophomore season, Reneau started all 33 games, and put up 15.4 points per game, while snagging 6.0 boards, and dishing out 2.7 assists per contest.
A mid-post and back-to-the-basket threat, Reneau has high-level footwork, and excellent touch that allows him to get to his spots practically at will – where he almost always converts.
While Kansas appears to be in competition for Reneau with just nine other schools, Self will have to beat out fellow blueblood North Carolina, and one of the nation’s top squads in Auburn, among others.
Although the Jayhawks haven’t landed any transfers just yet, Reneau would potentially join a top-rated high school recruiting class led by the nation’s second-ranked recruit in Darryn Peterson (according to 247 Sports).