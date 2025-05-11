Kansas to Tip Off 2025-26 Basketball Season Against Controversial Head Coach
The Kansas Jayhawks scheduled a loaded nonconference slate next season, as is often the case for Bill Self and Co.
However, according to CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein, KU will get a break in its season opener. The Jayhawks will tip off the 2025-26 season on Nov. 3 against Green Bay and highly criticized head coach Doug Gottlieb.
In Gottlieb’s first season at the helm, the Phoenix finished a paltry 4-28, finishing 2-18 in conference play. Between hosting a radio show five days a week and leading Green Bay, Gottlieb was practically a part-time coach.
Fans questioned his dedication to the program since he refused to stop airing his show, despite affirmations that he could balance both positions.
Once an elite facilitator during his playing days, Gottlieb has become a controversial figure in college basketball. He tarnished his reputation in 1996 after being expelled from Notre Dame for his infamous credit card theft incident.
During his time as an ESPN, CBS Sports, and FOX Sports analyst, Gottlieb has been known for making problematic statements quite often.
Green Bay is bringing back Gottlieb for another season, though he would presumably be on the hot seat if the Phoenix have another underwhelming year.
With early-season matchups against North Carolina in Chapel Hill and Duke in the Champions Classic, Kansas will likely relish a feel-good tune-up game in Allen Fieldhouse to open the campaign.
Needless to say, Gottlieb’s squad could be in for a historic beatdown if they do not bring their A-game.