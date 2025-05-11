KANSAS

Kansas to Tip Off 2025-26 Basketball Season Against Controversial Head Coach

The Jayhawks will open the upcoming season against one of the most disparaged coaches in college basketball.

Joshua Schulman

Doug Gottlieb, Green Bay men's basketball head coach, walks off the court after the team's 72-70 loss to Michigan Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
Doug Gottlieb, Green Bay men's basketball head coach, walks off the court after the team's 72-70 loss to Michigan Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks scheduled a loaded nonconference slate next season, as is often the case for Bill Self and Co.

However, according to CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein, KU will get a break in its season opener. The Jayhawks will tip off the 2025-26 season on Nov. 3 against Green Bay and highly criticized head coach Doug Gottlieb.

In Gottlieb’s first season at the helm, the Phoenix finished a paltry 4-28, finishing 2-18 in conference play. Between hosting a radio show five days a week and leading Green Bay, Gottlieb was practically a part-time coach.

Fans questioned his dedication to the program since he refused to stop airing his show, despite affirmations that he could balance both positions.

Once an elite facilitator during his playing days, Gottlieb has become a controversial figure in college basketball. He tarnished his reputation in 1996 after being expelled from Notre Dame for his infamous credit card theft incident.

During his time as an ESPN, CBS Sports, and FOX Sports analyst, Gottlieb has been known for making problematic statements quite often.

Green Bay is bringing back Gottlieb for another season, though he would presumably be on the hot seat if the Phoenix have another underwhelming year.

With early-season matchups against North Carolina in Chapel Hill and Duke in the Champions Classic, Kansas will likely relish a feel-good tune-up game in Allen Fieldhouse to open the campaign.

Needless to say, Gottlieb’s squad could be in for a historic beatdown if they do not bring their A-game.

JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

