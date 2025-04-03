KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Makes Top Six for Big Ten Transfer Target

Bill Self and his staff are in the running for Tre White, a 6-7 junior wing from Illinois

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 7, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) drives the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) drives the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Seeking to land its first transfer portal commit, Kansas and head coach Bill Self moved one step closer to doing just that with 6-foot-7 wing Tre White from Illinois.

On Wednesday afternoon, White cut his list to six schools, and the Jayhawks made the cut, according to 247 Sports. 

This season, White averaged 10.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds on 50.7 percent shooting from the field. Primarily a slasher, White can get downhill with the best of them, where he can either finish at the rim, above it, or draw a foul and get to the charity stripe (3.2 free throw attempts per game).

Having started 86 games over three seasons, White is a seasoned vet, and has been a consistent scoring threat his entire career (at least 9.0 points per game each season).

Having added three percent to his long distance shooting percentage each year, and at least six percent on his free throws, White has polished his shot throughout his career, and put up stellar numbers both from deep (32.9 percent) and the line (82.4 percent) this season. 

White figures to slot into Kansas’ lineup as a wing, and in certain lineups, a small-ball four with the ability to stretch defenses out at times.

A journeyman, White spent his freshman campaign at USC, before transferring to Louisville for his sophomore season, then made a stop in Champaign this year, and will ultimately wind up at a fourth destination for his senior season. 

To ensure that Lawrence is White’s final destination, Self and his staff must beat out five other high-level programs, including St. John’s and legendary head coach Rick Pitino. 

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

