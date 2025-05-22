Kansas Transfer Addition Confirms Return to Jayhawks After Testing NBA Waters
One of the top transfer additions of the offseason for the Kansas Jayhawks was Melvin Council Jr., who decided to spend his final year of collegiate eligibility in Lawrence.
While Council committed to KU out of the portal, he had not officially returned to college since he was an early entrant into the 2025 NBA Draft pool.
On Wednesday, the former St. Bonaventure and Wagner guard revealed that he was withdrawing from the draft to officially play for Kansas in 2025-26.
An All-A10 Third Team selection this past year, Council is projected to be a big-time contributor for the Jayhawks.
He averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies in 2024-25, finishing as the team's leading scorer.
Council was an absolute warrior on the court, as he appeared in all 34 games and averaged 37.1 minutes per contest.
The 6-foot-4 guard is an acclaimed defender, ranking 99th percentile in steals. He uses his long arms to disrupt passing lanes and is a capable on-ball defender.
Council is one of three players to commit to KU during the transfer portal cycle, along with Illinois transfer Tre White and Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson.
Most fans knew that Council wasn't expected to stay in the draft, but the Jayhawks can officially pencil the defensive-oriented guard into the rotation for next season.