Kansas Transfer Melvin Council Jr. Reminds Bill Self of Jayhawk Legend
Without even playing a regular season game with the Kansas basketball program, transfer guard Melvin Council Jr. has already won over the hearts of Jayhawk fans. The former St. Bonaventure standout has excelled as a two-way player in both of KU's exhibition wins.
Council plays with what he likes to call a "dog mentality." In the pair of scrimmages, he has dived for loose balls, made hustle plays, and thrown down a couple of emphatic dunks.
He has a long, slender frame at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, which has compelled head coach Bill Self to compare him to a former Jayhawk star.
Self believes that Council's game mirrors that of Tyshawn Taylor, who played under him at KU from 2008 to 2012.
"Doesn't he remind you guys of Tyshawn [Taylor]?" Self said in his postgame press conference after Kansas defeated Fort Hays State. "I mean, not only physically, but just the way he plays, and everything. I see a lot of similarities."
"[Council's energy] be infectious for our fans," Self previously added. "He'll be a fan favorite when you play that hard and play with pace and energy. He'll make some mistakes, but most of the mistakes he makes are out of being aggressive and trying hard."
There are striking similarities between Council and Taylor. Neither player was particularly dominant on the offensive end, but the way Council runs the floor and handles the ball has reminded many fans of the New Jersey native.
Council is active defensively with his hands, as evidenced by his 2.1 steals per game last season with the Bonnies, and Taylor averaged an impressive 1.3 steals twice in his KU career.
"He's a 6-4, long, rangy guard that can play with the ball and without the ball. Melvin will remind our fans physically and athletically of Tyshawn Taylor," Self wrote in an April press release when Council committed. "He's a superior athlete who can score the ball and has the potential to be one of the more elite defenders that we've had in recent memory."
Melvin Council Jr. Is a 'Dog'
When Darryn Peterson was out in the last game with an injury, Council stepped up as the team's leading scorer while also taking over the primary ball-handling responsibilities.
Not many Jayhawks stood out in the preseason slate aside from Peterson in the first contest. However, Council has made a strong first impression on the Jayhawk faithful.
Across the two exhibitions, Council averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and just 1.5 turnovers on 6-for-15 field goal shooting (15-for-16 from the free throw line).
From the moment he committed out of the transfer portal, fans knew he would be a favorite, but nobody could have expected it to happen this quickly.
His loud and vibrant energy will surely get the Allen Fieldhouse crowd on its feet throughout the season, and Self clearly loves the kind of player he is.
As the running mate to one of the best players in the country, Council will be tasked with doing the dirty work in the backcourt. That's exactly what he does best.