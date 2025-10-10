Darryn Peterson Hints at His Kansas Backcourt Mate for 2025-26 Season
The projected starting lineup for the 2025–26 Kansas basketball team still carries some question marks.
The confirmed starters are Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga at the point guard and center spots, with Illinois transfer Tre White likely sliding in next to Bidunga in the frontcourt.
After those three, there are still two other positions that could be filled by several players. But in a recent interview on The Sideline with Andy Katz, Peterson may have indirectly hinted at who his backcourt mate will be in the starting lineup this season.
"I think me and Melvin Council Jr. will be one of the best backcourts in the country this year," Peterson told Katz. "That's my guy. Just expect a show out of me and him, kind of a dynamic duo, or trio with Flory."
Council, a St. Bonaventure transfer, is a defensive standout who was one of KU's four portal additions this offseason. He averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals last year, and made his way to Lawrence for his final season of eligibility.
His defensive prowess and energy have quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff, and he has already created a signature catchphrase with the fanbase with his "dawg mentality." It appears Peterson is under the assumption that he will be starting next to Council in the backcourt.
The other candidates to fill the final starting spot are Jayden Dawson, Elmarko Jackson, and Kohl Rosario.
Jackson would likely be removed from the equation if Council starts, as he'd become the second unit's primary point guard. However, it could go either way between Dawson and Rosario.
Dawson previously spent time at Loyola Chicago and excelled from 3-point range, shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc and averaging 7.4 attempts per game in 2024–25.
Meanwhile, Rosario is an incoming freshman from Moravian Prep who reclassified up to join the Jayhawks this year and could play a bigger role than initially anticipated. At 6-foot-5, he also brings outside shooting and defensive intensity as a hustle guy.
Dawson's experience likely gives him the edge as KU's final starter on opening night, but don't be surprised if Rosario makes a push later in the season, similar to how Johnny Furphy did during the 2023–24 campaign.
Regardless, fans should take Peterson's word and expect Council in the starting five to open the season barring any unforeseen circumstances.