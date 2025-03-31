KANSAS

Kansas Basketball On Top Four List of High-Scoring Guard in Transfer Portal

Adrian Wooley, a 6-foot-5 guard from Kennesaw State, announced his list of four programs on Saturday, and the Jayhawks made the cut

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Losing a massive chunk of its scoring to graduation in Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, KJ Adams, and Hunter Dickinson, among others, Kansas and head coach Bill Self have turned to the transfer portal seeking to fill that gaping hole their seniors left. 

It appears Self and his staff view Adrian Wooley, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard from Kennesaw State, as a potential option to add a scoring punch – and the feeling is seemingly mutual.

According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Wooley has cut his list to four schools – one of which is Kansas. 

Kansas will have to battle with Alabama, Auburn, and Louisville for Wooley's talents, but he's well worth it, after an excellent freshman campaign, scoring 18.8 points per game, grabbing 5.2 rebounds per contest, and dishing out 3.6 assists, while adding 1.4 steals per game on the other end. 

Wooley put up that impressive statline at an otherworldly efficient rate, going 51.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from deep, while connecting on 2.2 triples per game.Clearly a high-level long distance shooter, Wooley can knock down triples, or get downhill – where he either finishes at the rim or gets to the charity stripe (5.1 free throws attempted per game). 

With three years of eligibility ahead of him, Wooley could be viewed as a part of Kansas’ long-term future, joining a 2025 recruiting class consisting of high schoolers Darryn Peterson (ranked second in the country according to 247 Sports) and Samis Calderon (73rd). 

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball