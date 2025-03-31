Kansas Basketball On Top Four List of High-Scoring Guard in Transfer Portal
Losing a massive chunk of its scoring to graduation in Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, KJ Adams, and Hunter Dickinson, among others, Kansas and head coach Bill Self have turned to the transfer portal seeking to fill that gaping hole their seniors left.
It appears Self and his staff view Adrian Wooley, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard from Kennesaw State, as a potential option to add a scoring punch – and the feeling is seemingly mutual.
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Wooley has cut his list to four schools – one of which is Kansas.
Kansas will have to battle with Alabama, Auburn, and Louisville for Wooley's talents, but he's well worth it, after an excellent freshman campaign, scoring 18.8 points per game, grabbing 5.2 rebounds per contest, and dishing out 3.6 assists, while adding 1.4 steals per game on the other end.
Wooley put up that impressive statline at an otherworldly efficient rate, going 51.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from deep, while connecting on 2.2 triples per game.Clearly a high-level long distance shooter, Wooley can knock down triples, or get downhill – where he either finishes at the rim or gets to the charity stripe (5.1 free throws attempted per game).
With three years of eligibility ahead of him, Wooley could be viewed as a part of Kansas’ long-term future, joining a 2025 recruiting class consisting of high schoolers Darryn Peterson (ranked second in the country according to 247 Sports) and Samis Calderon (73rd).