Kansas vs UCF: 3 Big Questions for the Big 12 Tournament Second Round Game

3 Key Storylines for Kansas vs. UCF in the Big 12 Tournament
Fresh off an 83-76 victory over then-No. 24 Arizona on Saturday afternoon, Kansas (20-11, 10-9 Big 12) is well-rested, and seeking to carry its momentum into the Big 12 tournament against UCF (17-15, 7-13 Big 12) – who just cruised to a 87-72 win over Utah.
The two squads have met twice this season, with the Jayhawks triumphing in both contests. While the first matchup was an absolute thrashing (99-48), the Knights went into Allen Fieldhouse and put up a battle, falling just 91-87 in the latest meet-up between the pair.
Beating any team, let alone a conference foe, three times in one season often proves to be one of the tallest tasks in college basketball, and these three questions may determine if Kansas can pull that off.
3. Does Kansas play through Hunter Dickinson?
While the Jayhawks always attempt to play through their star big man, they too often stray from the course – and this is not the game to do it.
Having put up 25.5 points per game against UCF this season, and on an uber-efficient 19-for-34 showing from the field in the two contests, the Knights clearly have no answer for Dickinson.
As long as the Jayhawks feed their seven-footer, the points – from Dickinson or from passes to shooters and cutters – will follow in spades.
2. Can the Jayhawks slow down Keyshawn Hall?
A 6-foot-7, 235 pound guard, Keyshawn Hall is a matchup nightmare for any squad – which is why he’s averaging 18.5 points per game and 7.1 rebounds.
A three-level scorer that can physically overpower guards, and blow by bigs, Hall is a walking mismatch. Even more concerning, Hall has proven success against Kansas, as he poured in 34 points in his last outing against the Jayhawks.
Bill Self and his staff must find a solution for Hall, or Kansas will be in for a very long night, and potentially a heartbreaking upset.
1. Does Kansas live on the offensive glass?
Averaging an otherworldly 18.5 offensive rebounds per game in its two contests against UCF this season, Kansas must once again make full use of its size advantage over the Knights (second tallest starter is 6-foot-7).
Crashing the offensive glass with five bodies, the Jayhawks should be able to create extra possessions at will, and put up second chance points in bunches.