Which Celebrities Are Picking Kansas Over Arkansas in the First Round?

With March Madness on the horizon, brackets are coming in left and right. Here's the celebrities picking Kansas over Arkansas in the first round.

Cooper Perdew

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; NCAA regulation basketball drops through the basket during the second half of the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas Basketball is set to take on Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 on Thursday in Providence, and some big names have the Jayhawks advancing to the second. Here's a look at the celebrity brackets that have Kansas advancing to the round of 32.

Gonzaga Legend: Drew Timme

Alabama Star WR: Ryan "Hollywood" Williams

Dr. Pimple Popper

Ohio State's National Championship RB: Quinshon Judkins

Space Jam Icon: Bugs Bunny

Cooper Perdew's Pick

The Jayhawks and Razorbacks will tipoff at 6:10 p.m. CT on Thursday, and the winner will take on St. John's or Omaha in the round of 32. In a first round matchup that has two legendary coaches going toe-to-toe, it comes down to what the players do on the court.

Kansas is coming in with a lineup that start four seniors with tremendous experience, but Arkansas starts a group of mainly younger players. Experience in big time games in March will be the difference in this, even if the Jayhawks struggled down the stretch.

The Razorbacks are battled tested coming out of the best conference in college basketball this year. With key wins over Kentucky, Missouri and Mississippi State and close battles with Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M, Arkansas has proven it can play with anyone.

The Jayhawks will look to use the big man play from Hunter Dickinson and KJ Adams to get the offense going. The Razorbacks will look to rely on their guard play from DJ Wagner and Johnell Davis for offensive power.

Kansas will use its experience to their advantage boosting them over Arkansas, while Arkansas struggles to find an answer to Dickinson's post play and Zeke Mayo's hot hand.

Give me the Jayhawks over the Razorbacks, 78-71, to advance to the round of 32.

