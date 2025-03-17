Social Media Reacts to Kansas Basketball's Round of 64 Matchup Against Arkansas
Kansas Basketball was given a seven seed on Selection Sunday and is set to play 10th seeded Arkansas on Thursday in the round of 64.
Both teams are coming off early exists in their respective conference tournaments, but with two hall of famer coaches set to square off social media has been buzzing. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to the field being set.
Ready for the Big Dance
Razorbacks Ready to Roll
Lowest Seed in 25 Years for the Jayhawks
The Streak Continues
Flashback to the Preseason
Two HOF Coaches go Head-to-Head in the First Round???
A Trip to the Sweet 16 isn't Going to be Easy
Welcome to the Wild, Wild West
Basketball in March=Absolute Cinema
The Jayhawks finished sixth in the Big 12 with a 21-12 overall record going 11-9 in conference play while the Razorbacks are coming in with a 20-13 overall record going 8-10 in the SEC. Kansas leads the all-time matchup history 8-6, but Arkansas has the most recent win in the series' history dating back to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
This No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup is one that draws a lot of attention not only because of the Big 12 vs. SEC matchup, but also because of the coaching matchup. Bill Self matched up against John Calipari in the first round is unheard of, considering these two typically meet in national championship games not the round of 64.
The winner of the historical first round matchup will likely take on second-seeded St. John's and Hall of Fame legend, Rick Pitino .