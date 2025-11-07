Kansas vs North Carolina Odds & Spread: Betting Breakdown
On Friday night, No. 19 Kansas and No. 25 North Carolina will face off in a pivotal showdown between two of the best programs college basketball has to offer.
Bill Self holds a pristine 5-0 record against the Tar Heels as KU's head coach, but he has never coached a true road game in Chapel Hill at the Dean E. Smith Center, nor has the program itself.
These schools enter the season ranked just six spots apart, so this could be anyone's game. The betting outlook reflects that with odds staying tight across sportsbooks, so here is what fans should know heading into the contest.
Kansas vs. North Carolina Betting Outlook
Spread: Kansas +1.5, UNC -1.5
Moneyline: Kansas -102, UNC -118
Over/Under: 157.5 points
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jayhawks are just a 1.5-point underdog, suggesting they would likely be favored on a neutral court or at home. The betting line is pretty consistent across other sportsbooks, though it is subject to change.
With both teams holding negative moneyline odds, there is clearly no heavy favorite in this matchup. It is as close to a toss-up as you can get.
For those looking to make a pick tonight, here is some additional betting info:
- Kansas and UNC both covered the spread in their season openers.
- Kansas and UNC both hit the under in their season openers.
- Kansas has won the last five matchups between these two programs, dating back to the 2008 Final Four.
- Kansas finished 15-19 against the spread last season.
- UNC finished 16-20-1 against the spread last season.
- Kansas hit the team under total in 21 of its 34 games last season.
- UNC hit the team over total in 19 of its 37 games last season.
- Kansas ranks No. 19 in KenPom through one game.
- UNC ranks No. 30 in KenPom through one game.
UNC playing in front of its home crowd will provide a massive boost to the Tar Heels. These two teams truly have an equal chance at coming out victorious.
However, Kansas is a tad more battle-tested than UNC, defeating Louisville in a scrimmage on the road last month. For reference, Louisville was projected to finish above the Tar Heels in the ACC's preseason poll.
Star freshman Darryn Peterson will headline the event, but Tar Heels like Caleb Wilson and Seth Trimble will also be impact players this season.
We'll have to wait and see how this one plays out.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.