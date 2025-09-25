Kansas Women’s Basketball Named a Finalist for Local 5-Star Prospect
The Kansas women’s basketball staff received good news recently as local five-star recruit Addison Bjorn announced KU as one of her seven final schools.
Bjorn, a guard who plays high school basketball at nearby Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, just 40 minutes from KU’s campus in Lawrence, revealed her list of seven schools earlier this week that she’s considering as a destination after her upcoming senior season.
In addition to KU, Bjorn is considering some of the top women’s hoops programs in the country, including Iowa, UConn, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Duke and Texas.
Bjorn has already visited North Carolina and Notre Dame, and she has visits planned to the rest of the five schools starting with Iowa this weekend.
Luckily for Kansas and head coach Brandon Schneider, the Jayhawks are the last stop on her list of visits (Nov. 6-9) – giving them the chance to make a great final impression and seal the deal on yet another talented local prospect.
The 6-foot-2 Bjorn is rated as the No. 11 recruit in the country according to 247Sports and No. 13 by ESPNW. As a junior this past season at Park Hill South, she averaged 22.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 steals per game while shooting nearly 57% from the field and 35% from behind the arc.
She has also won three gold medals with USA Women’s Basketball as a member of the 2023 U16 team, the 2024 U17 team, and 2025 U19 team. At the FIBA U19 World Cup in Brno, Czechia, this summer she averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as the team went 7-0.
If Schneider and his staff are able to land Bjorn’s services, it would be the latest feather in their cap in a string of local recruiting wins.
In 2023, KU landed five-star guard S’Mya Nichols from Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park, Kansas. She’s been a star for the Jayhawks since her freshman year and is now the leader of a team with high expectations heading into this upcoming season.
This offseason, the KU coaching staff landed another local five-star in forward Jaliya Davis out of Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park. She was the headliner of a recruiting class ranked No. 6 in the country by ESPNW.
Landing Bjorn would arguably be the most impressive snag of the bunch and would be a major addition to what should be a 2026-27 roster full of young talent. Bjorn is expected to make her final decision not long after her final visit to Lawrence this fall.