Kohl Rosario Returns to Kansas: What It Means for Jayhawks

After a few weeks of mulling over his future at the University of Kansas, Kohl Rosario has made a decision. According to his post on X and multiple sources, the Miami native will return to Lawrence for his sophomore year.



Although the news was unofficially broken by Field of 68 podcast host Jeff Goodman in the afternoon, it wasn't confirmed by Rosario and his camp until a few hours ago. Now that it's official, fans can pencil him in as a potential starter on the wing for the 2026-27 campaign.

Retaining Rosario is huge news for Bill Self and Co. Even if one or two of the program's portal entries circle back to KU, he would be the only contributor from this past team who never explored his options on the open market.



The Overtime Elite product finished his freshman year with modest averages of 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds across 29 contests. Despite opening the year as a member of the starting five, Rosario fell out of the lineup after a rough stretch that saw him struggle from beyond the arc and make careless decisions.

Even with his inconsistent play, Rosario quickly became a fan favorite for his defensive intensity and likable personality. He's been known as one of the hardest workers in the gym and showed it by trying to make an impact every time he stepped on the court.

What Kohl Rosario's Return to Kansas Means

The current outlook of next year's roster is still widely unknown due to the mass exodus in the transfer portal. Aside from a four-man freshman class that could include Tyran Stokes in the coming days, the only true wings competing for Rosario's minutes will be Trent Perry, Luke Barnett, and redshirt freshman Corbin Allen.



Given his familiarity with the system, Rosario should be viewed as the most likely player to earn minutes from that group. He clearly has faith in the program turning things around if he believes in it enough to return following a tumultuous freshman year.

Nov 26, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) shoots in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2025 Players Era Festival third place game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rosario's 3-point percentage may not inspire much confidence in fans hoping the Jayhawks' outside shooting improves, but he was known as a sniper coming out of high school. KU will have to bank on Rosario putting in the work to refine his jump shot to hover around 35% on higher volume.



His return gives the Jayhawks a player who brings energy on the defensive end, along with real sharpshooting potential. This should allow the coaching staff to prioritize rebuilding the depleted frontcourt rather than prioritizing additional 3-and-D role players like Rosario.