Flory Bidunga’s Reported Salary Makes His Kansas Departure Less Painful

From the moment he entered the transfer portal for the second time in as many years, it was apparent that Flory Bidunga's bank account was going to be overflowing with cash next season. The only reason he would leave a favorable situation at Kansas, where he just had a terrific year, would be because of money.



His name was initially floated around with NIL powerhouses like Texas Tech and Duke, though he ultimately landed at Louisville yesterday. Reported figures are starting to emerge regarding his projected salary, and it's about as wild as you could imagine.

DraftKings Sportsbook reports that Bidunga is set to make approximately $5 million to play at UL next year. That's well above what some first-round NBA Draft picks make annually, or certain veteran role players at the next level.

Flory Bidunga's reported salary to transfer from Kansas to Louisville: $5 Million 💰



Danny Wolf's (1st Rd., 27th Pick) annual rookie salary with the the Brooklyn Nets: $2.8 million 😨



That NIL money is DIFFERENT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/m0YocnW1TB — DraftKings (@DraftKings) April 13, 2026

Bidunga was always going to command several million in the transfer portal due to his defensive prowess and elite athleticism around the rim. However, that amount of money for a collegiate player just doesn't sit right with me.



Personally, there is no one who should be making anywhere close to this kind of money as a student-athlete. If players like Darryn Peterson weren't earning this much, there's no reason a role player like Bidunga should be.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The landscape of NCAA athletics is changing faster than ever, and that is evident with moves like this. Paying players their fair share was one thing, but college athletes are now making more than many professionals.

Although NIL deals are rarely made public, there are likely comparable talents that Bill Self could add in the transfer portal who offer similar upside to Bidunga. Kansas is targeting several standouts on the open market, including ex-Cincinnati big man Moustapha Thiam and others.



Ultimately, anyone who felt bad about Bidunga's departure likely isn't too upset anymore, knowing what he'll be earning at his new school. The Jayhawk faithful will be sure to let him hear their thoughts when the two teams meet in an Allen Fieldhouse exhibition matchup six months from now.