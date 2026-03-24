Why Retaining Kohl Rosario Must Be a Priority for Kansas’ Coaching Staff

The final month or so of the Kansas basketball season was often an ugly scene to watch. The Jayhawks' offense crumbled against premier defenses, and no player from Darryn Peterson's supporting cast was able to offer him much scoring help.



But one of the lone bright spots from the final couple of weeks — particularly in KU's Big 12 and NCAA Tournament losses — was freshman wing Kohl Rosario. He provided a much-needed spark off the bench in both of those games and nearly spearheaded a comeback for the Jayhawks against St. John's before they lost on Dylan Darling's buzzer-beater.

Although the Overtime Elite product fell out of the rotation due to his shooting struggles, Rosario proved that he is more than capable of making an impact on the game. His two-way potential makes him a player that the coaching staff cannot afford to lose to the transfer portal this offseason.

Kansas Needs Kohl Rosario Back Next Season

Rosario's biggest strength going into his freshman campaign was supposed to be his 3-point shooting, and his inefficiency from beyond the arc forced him to show off other important aspects of his game. However, it is easy to tell his jump shot has fluid mechanics, and his percentage should rise over the next few years if he remains consistent.



Although his season averages of 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds on 42.5% shooting don't jump off the page, Rosario possesses certain intangibles and traits that not many college freshmen have. Not only is he a tenacious defender on the perimeter, but his above-average athleticism makes him a threat on the offensive glass and above the rim as a dunking presence.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the March Madness loss to St. John's, Rosario replaced Elmarko Jackson midway through the second half and immediately made his presence felt. He knocked down a corner three, scored a pair of second-chance points on an offensive rebound, and saved a ball from going out of bounds to keep the game alive, all within a matter of minutes.



Heading into the season, the hype around Rosario's name was so strong that many outlets viewed him as a sleeper one-and-done candidate. Since those lofty expectations were not met, many fans overlooked him throughout the season, but it is evident that he began to figure out some of the shortcomings that held him back in nonconference play.

Given the playing time situation next year for the Miami native, it would be hard to blame him if he explored his options in the transfer portal. He will already be competing with incoming freshmen Trent Perry and Luke Barnett for minutes on the wing.



With that being said, it would be huge if Bill Self (or whoever replaces him) is able to keep him in Lawrence long-term. Rosario could be one of the next great Jayhawk stars if he sticks it out with the program.