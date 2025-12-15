How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Towson in Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas is coming off a nail-biting overtime victory against NC State on the road this past week. Melvin Council Jr. put on the performance of a lifetime with a 36-point explosion that guided KU to an improbable upset.



This matchup is the second final nonconference tilt the Jayhawks will play before opening Big 12 action next month. For those wondering how to tune into the contest, here is all the information you should know.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Towson

Who: Towson Tigers (6-4) at No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (8-3)

Towson Tigers (6-4) at No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (8-3) What: 12th regular season game for Kansas and its second-to-last nonconference contest

12th regular season game for Kansas and its second-to-last nonconference contest When: Tuesday, December 16 at 8 p.m CT.

Tuesday, December 16 at 8 p.m CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV announcers: (Roxy Bernstein for play-by-play, Jon Crispin for color commentary)

(Roxy Bernstein for play-by-play, Jon Crispin for color commentary) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas has played an 8-3 record through the first 11 games of the 2025-26 campaign. It is currently riding a two-game winning streak, with its most recent victories coming over Missouri on a neutral site and NC State on the road. The Jayhawks also boast impressive wins over Tennessee, Syracuse, and Notre Dame in the Players Era Festival. Meanwhile, Towson is coming off a 25-point loss on the road to fellow Big 12 program UCF. Its best wins have come over Rhode Island and Liberty, and earlier in the year, the Tigers played Houston close until halfway through the second half.

Meet the Coaches

