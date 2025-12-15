How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Towson in Allen Fieldhouse
Kansas is coming off a nail-biting overtime victory against NC State on the road this past week. Melvin Council Jr. put on the performance of a lifetime with a 36-point explosion that guided KU to an improbable upset.
This matchup is the second final nonconference tilt the Jayhawks will play before opening Big 12 action next month. For those wondering how to tune into the contest, here is all the information you should know.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Towson
- Who: Towson Tigers (6-4) at No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (8-3)
- What: 12th regular season game for Kansas and its second-to-last nonconference contest
- When: Tuesday, December 16 at 8 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- TV announcers: (Roxy Bernstein for play-by-play, Jon Crispin for color commentary)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas has played an 8-3 record through the first 11 games of the 2025-26 campaign. It is currently riding a two-game winning streak, with its most recent victories coming over Missouri on a neutral site and NC State on the road. The Jayhawks also boast impressive wins over Tennessee, Syracuse, and Notre Dame in the Players Era Festival. Meanwhile, Towson is coming off a 25-point loss on the road to fellow Big 12 program UCF. Its best wins have come over Rhode Island and Liberty, and earlier in the year, the Tigers played Houston close until halfway through the second half.
- Series history: Kansas and Towson have faced off three times all-time, with the Jayhawks coming out victorious in every meeting. The last time they played in November 2013 when KU defeated the Tigers 88-58 in Allen Fieldhouse. The first time the two schools competed was seven years prior in 2006.
Meet the Coaches
- Pat Skerry, Towson: Skerry recently began his 15th year as the leader of Towson's program. Dating back to 2011, he has amassed a 241-214 record, good for a .530 win percentage. His team is coming off a 22-11 season in which they won his second CAA regular season title, though Skerry has yet to reach an NCAA Tournament.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self has been the coach in each of KU's meetings with Towson and won all three contests by a combined 102 points.
