KU Should Retire the Numbers of These Kansas Basketball Icons: Part 1
The Kansas basketball heritage is one that has remained proud and strong for the better part of a century. Some of the most unforgettable moments in college basketball history have come from many unforgettable players who once wore the crimson and blue.
Many of those players are honored inside Allen Fieldhouse with a banner representing their name and jersey number hanging in the south-end rafters. And while that recognition is warranted, there are a few players who stand above the rest and deserve to have their numbers retired as a way to distinctly honor their legacies forever.
The football program has done it with three KU legends: Ray Evans (1941-42, 1946-47) who wore No. 42, John Hadl (1959-61) who wore No. 21, and Gale Sayers (1962-64) who wore No. 48.
And it’s long past time that the basketball program follow suit with a few of their all-time greats.
No. 13 – Wilt Chamberlain*
Wilt Chamberlain is without a doubt the most gifted basketball player to ever step foot in Allen Fieldhouse.
During his time at KU from 1956 to 1958, Wilt was a dominant force who set numerous school records which still stand today, including single-game records of most points (52), most rebounds (36), most field goals made (20), and most made free throws (18).
He still remains the school leader in scoring average (29.9 ppg) and rebounding average (18.3) – which is even more impressive considering he only played two years at KU (48 games total) as freshmen weren’t allowed to play in 1956 per NCAA rules.
He was also named Final Four Most Outstanding Player in the 1957 NCAA Tournament after averaging 32.2 points and 15.2 rebounds per game, despite KU losing the national championship in heartbreaking fashion to North Carolina in triple-overtime. A player who was not on the national championship team winning that award is a feat that has only happened 10 times in NCAA Tournament history.
He was a two-time consensus First Team All-American and later became a member of both the College Basketball of Fame and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
His jersey retirement ceremony at KU on Jan. 17, 1998, is considered to be one of the most special moments in Kansas basketball history.
Simply put, there has never been (and likely never will be) a better basketball player at the University of Kansas than Wilt Chamberlain. And he, above all, should have his number retired to further preserve his legacy forever.
*Former KU center Walt Wesley also wore No. 13 and has his jersey retired in Allen Fieldhouse. In his three seasons from 1963 to 1966, he held averages of 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, which remain top 10 in school history. He was a two-time consensus All-American and two-time All-Big Eight selection. His jersey was retired in December 2004.