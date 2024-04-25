Labaron Philon Decommits from Kansas
Kansas lost one third of its incoming freshman class when Labaron Philon, the #30 overall prospect in the 2024 class asked for a release from his letter of intent to play basketball for the Jayhawks.
Philon moved steadily up the ranks as far as high school seniors go and was widely regarded as one of the top point guards coming into college next semester. The Link Academy (MO) four-star prospect averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 assists last season for a nationally ranked top-10 basketball team.
With Dajuan Harris’s announcement that he would return and no word from Elmarko Jackson on his status – but the assumption that he will return to Mount Oread – the minutes could’ve been limited for Philon this season anyway. With the additions of decent ball handlers in the transfer portal in Zeke Mayo, Riley Kugel, and AJ Storrs, Kansas will have enough guys that can bring the ball up the court and give Harris much needed time on the bench in order for the team to be as strong as possible in March 2025.
And Bill Self might not be done snatching players from the transfer portal if the rumors are to be believed. All the new additions, and two top-30 recruits in Flory Bidunga and Rakease Passmore should make KU a formidable force in the Big 12 and nationally and whatever school ends up with Labaron Philon will have a great player on their hands.