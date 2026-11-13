Leroy Blyden Jr. Brings a Dynamic Element to Kansas’ Starting Lineup

When Melvin Council Jr. went down with a broken bone in his foot earlier this week, it was undoubtedly a huge blow for Kansas' backcourt. He was one of their top facilitators and among the most vocal leaders on the team. However, it may have been a blessing in disguise for the Jayhawks long term.

Due to Council's absence, Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. was thrust into the starting lineup against Kentucky for the first time in his short tenure at KU. He finished with eight points on 2-for-9 shooting in the victory, but his skill set gave the Jayhawks a new look on both ends of the floor.



Throughout the night, Blyden was wreaking havoc on the defensive end with his active hands. He's now averaging 2.0 steals per game a year after averaging 1.8 as a freshman with the Rockets. Look no further than sequences like this:

Look at this. 46 seconds of Leroy Blyden being an absolute PEST for the Jayhawks.



Kentucky tried to pick on him and....



8 possessions

3 turnovers

1 made FG pic.twitter.com/b2tlvV5hsD — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) November 13, 2026

Barring an unexpected rotation change from Bill Self, Blyden is likely penciled in as the starting lead guard until Council comes back. That should excite Jayhawk fans plenty.

If the Jayhawks can get the kind of disruptive defense from Blyden that Council usually provides, it opens up a world of possibilities for the offense. For all the things Council brings to the court, a glaring weakness is his inconsistent 3-point shot and how opposing teams sag off him around the perimeter.

For context, Blyden is coming off a campaign in which he shot 40.7% from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts. Even when his shot isn't falling, defenders respect his jumper far more than they do Council.



Based on what we've seen from Tyran Stokes as a playmaker early in his collegiate career, an argument can be made that a shooter of Blyden's caliber is more beneficial to his development. When Council isn't facilitating the offense, he often becomes a liability and hinders the offense's spacing.

Blyden brings comparable speed and a dynamic scoring ability to the table. While he may not possess the downhill attacking style Council does, his ability to create separation as a dribbler and navigate screens makes him just as dangerous in KU's offensive system.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) reacts after scoring a three point shot against Fordham Rams during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Nov. 2, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're not necessarily advocating for Blyden to inherit Council's spot in the starting lineup when he returns to full health, but given the number of newcomers on this roster, it can't hurt to give more reps with the starters to second-unit players like Blyden. That allows the coaching staff to compare the team's numbers when certain lineup combinations are sharing the floor.

Blyden has a valuable chance to make a lasting impression on his coaches during this stretch. If he continues to make the most of his current opportunities, he could become one of the most trusted Jayhawks come tournament time.

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