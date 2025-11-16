Kansas Basketball Is Facing a Familiar Problem With Melvin Council Jr.
The Kansas Jayhawks came up with a 19-point victory over Princeton to move to 3–1 on the season ahead of next week's matchup against Duke.
While they pulled away toward the later stages of the first half, the first 15 or so minutes were pretty ugly without Darryn Peterson on the court. The limitations of the offense were put on full display against a Tigers team that did an excellent job of pressuring the Jayhawks.
One of the reasons KU's offense was so stagnant was how Princeton defended KU guard Melvin Council Jr. He started off the game 0-for-5 from the field and had one of his worst games as a Jayhawk yet.
In fact, the way Princeton was defending him was reminiscent of how teams used to guard former Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris from beyond the arc. Mitch Henderson had his players go under on screens and left Council wide open from three whenever he had the ball at the top of the key.
Melvin Council Jr. Needs to Shoot 3-Pointers At a Higher Clip
Council's 3-point struggles could end up being the downfall of this offense, similar to how many fans used to criticize Harris for his offensive shortcomings.
There is a lot to like about Council's game, especially his tenacious defense and playmaking ability. He was a very good player at his previous stops and will play a major role on this year's team.
However, teams are quickly learning that they do not need to guard him closely from the 3-point line. Through four games, he has now missed all nine of his 3-point attempts, including four against UNC and two today.
Is Kansas facing a familiar problem with another point guard whose 3-point limitations ruin the flow of the halfcourt offense?
Nearly all of his attempts have come without a defender anywhere near him, yet most of the misses have been flat-out bad. This doesn't seem like something that will improve anytime soon, as he shot a combined 28.3% from three at his previous two Division I stops.
If you remember anything about Harris during his KU tenure, it was that despite all the accolades he earned, teams simply didn't respect his perimeter shot. That was one of the reasons Hunter Dickinson-led teams never fully clicked, as Harris and KJ Adams were not threats from deep.
But at least Harris did have his moments and knocked down the occasional three. That has not been the case with Council so far, and his struggles from beyond the arc are becoming a real concern for this team.
Of course, it must be noted that Council was forced into a larger offensive role with Peterson sidelined. In a typical game, he will not be asked to initiate nearly as many sets or take on as much scoring responsibility.
But Peterson isn't always going to be on the court to bail the team out with his isolation play. He also might be sidelined longer than expected, according to his latest injury update.
With Flory Bidunga operating almost exclusively as a paint presence and Tre White not posing the biggest threat from deep, KU already has limited spacing in its typical lineups. Elmarko Jackson has also been a nonfactor from three, which only shrinks the floor even further in the backcourt.
Council's other strengths are so important to this squad, but when teams can sag off him without fear, it gets to a point where he becomes almost unplayable against elite defenses.
As the secondary ball handler for this team, it is becoming apparent that Council needs to knock down a few threes so opposing defenses at least respect his shot.