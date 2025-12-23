Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Davidson

Kansas and Davidson are set to face off tonight in the Jayhawks' final nonconference game of the regular season. Bill Self's squad is looking to secure its 10th victory of the year, and they will be doing so without Darryn Peterson, who will miss his ninth game of the season.



For those who cannot watch the game or do not have access to ESPN+, you can keep track of the score and key moments with our periodic updates on this page.

First Half

19:15 - Jamari McDowell gets the scoring started, knocking down a 3-pointer assisted by Flory Bidunga. He has now made four of his last eight attempts from beyond the arc. Kansas leads, 3-0.



17:22 - McDowell connects on another basket, this time a floater. He has five of KU's seven points. Kansas leads, 7-4.



15:17 - Flory Bidunga hit a pair of free throws, and Davidson followed it up with a last-second layup toward the end of the shot clock. The Wildcats just forced a turnover and will get the ball after the game's first TV timeout. Kansas leads. 9-6.



14:16 - Melvin Council Jr. comes up with a steal, which leads to a Bidunga post hook. Council found Bryson Tiller for an open dunk under the rim on the following possession. Kansas leads, 13-6.



12:59 - The offense is starting to roll. Bidunga just caught an alley-oop from Council for a rim-rocking slam, bringing the Fieldhouse crowd on its feet. Kansas leads, 17-6.



10:48 - Council just euro stepped his way into an and-1 basket. He will shoot the free throw after the timeout. Kansas leads, 21-8.



9:05 - Davidson knocked down a couple of shots out of the timeout, and the game is moving at a slow pace. Jayden Dawson is receiving his first minutes of the game. Kansas leads, 26-13.



6:52 - Tre White, who got off to a slow start, is cooking now. He hit a 3-pointer from the corner and made a crafty layup at the rim. Kansas leads, 36-20.



3:59 - The Jayhawks are leading by 15 going into the final TV timeout of the half. White just hit his third three at the top of the key, giving him 13 points on the night. Kansas leads, 41-26.

Second Half

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Davidson

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN+

Link: Watch ESPN+