Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 8 Kansas at Oklahoma State

Kansas and Oklahoma State are set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT tonight as the Jayhawks look to get back into the win column. We will be providing live updates and highlights from the contest periodically on this page at Kansas On SI.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Live: First Half

18:48 - Oklahoma State is firing away from three, missing a pair after KU failed to grab a rebound. However, early buckets from Tre White and Darryn Peterson have given the Jayhawks an early lead. Kansas leads, 5-0.



17:03 - The Pokes are showing a trap in the backcourt to force additional pressure, but it hasn't affected Peterson, who is up to eight points and has knocked down a pair of threes. He has nearly outscored himself from last time out against Iowa State when he scored 10. Kansas leads, 10-1.



15:02 - Once again, we are witnessing why Peterson is better than anyone in the nation when he's in a rhythm. The future NBA star has 13 points on perfect shooting and is absolutely scorching Oklahoma State's defense. What a start from DP. Kansas leads, 17-6.

13:03 - Tiller and Bidunga are playing an exciting two-man game right now. Both players have set the other up for a basket so far. Peterson's first miss came on a three that circled in and out of the cylinder. Kansas leads, 19-8.



10:05 - Some really good minutes from Elmarko Jackson off the bench, sinking a three immediately after coming in. The Jayhawks have allowed five offensive rebounds due to OSU's seven missed threes, but they have otherwise been flawless. They're shooting 10-for-14 from the field, 4-for-5 from three, and have hit all four free throw attempts. Peterson has 13 in six minutes and Tiller has six points, three rebounds, and three assists. Kansas leads, 28-13.



7:57 - KU is on a 12-1 run after the Cowboys started to make a push. Peterson is back in the game and nailed another three to raise his point total to 16. Council's first bucket forced Steve Lutz to take a timeout a little more than midway through the half. Kansas leads, 33-14.

Dec 22, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A detail view of the logo on basketballs prior to a game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Yale Bulldogs at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: NBC Sports/Peacock

Link: Watch Peacock