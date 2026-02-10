Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 9 Kansas vs No. 1 Arizona

Kansas and Arizona are close to tipping off one of the most anticipated Big 12 regular-season matchups of the decade. The Jayhawks are looking to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the campaign amid UA's incredible 23-0 start.



If you cannot tune into the contest and want quick and consistent live updates of the contest, refresh this page periodically to stay up to date with what is going on in the game.

First Half

N/A

Second Half

N/A

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots against Utah Utes forward Kendyl Sanders (13) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arizona

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Link: Watch ESPN

Kansas vs. Arizona Basketball Preview

Kansas' top threat is Darryn Peterson (20.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG), the potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. He is backed by supporting cast members Flory Bidunga (14.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.8 BPG), Tre White (14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG), and Melvin Council Jr. (13.7 PPG, 5.1 APG).



After opening conference play 1-2 and falling out of the national rankings, the Jayhawks have risen to No. 9 in the country. Bill Self's group has rattled off an unreal seven-game winning streak that began last month when the team had seemingly hit rock bottom.

Arizona is led by a duo of uber-talented freshmen in Koa Peat (14.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG) and Brayden Burries (15.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG). Both are incredibly talented first-year stars who will likely hear their names called in the upcoming NBA Draft lottery.



It is the No. 2-ranked team in KenPom, boasting the No. 5 offense in the country and No. 1 defense in the country. The Wildcats have been the unanimous top choice in the AP Top 25 for four consecutive weeks with the latest release of the poll today.