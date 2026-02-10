Kansas’ Darryn Peterson a Late Scratch vs Arizona for ‘Flu-Like Symptoms'

Less than an hour before tip-off against No. 1 Arizona, it was revealed that Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson will miss the contest due to flu-like symptoms. It marks the 11th game the Ohio native has missed this season and the second during conference play.



In his absence, Jamari McDowell will step into the starting lineup to round out the starting five. This is a massive development that will undoubtedly shake up the betting line and Kansas' chances at victory tonight.

Per a KU official, Darryn Peterson is out tonight with flu-like symptoms.#kubball — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) February 10, 2026

Peterson's absences have become increasingly common in his freshman year. He missed nine of the Jayhawks' 13 nonconference games due to a lingering cramping issue affecting his hamstring and quad.



In Big 12 play, he did not miss a game until KU faced Kansas State, a contest the Jayhawks won by 24 points on the road. Through 13 appearances, Peterson is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 48.9% shooting from the field, and KU is 10-3 in games he has played.

The projected No. 1 or 2 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Peterson may be the best guard prospect to ever play at the University of Kansas. The only thing that has held him back has been his recurring injuries — tonight's late scratch from the lineup might be the most inconceivable yet.



Over the past two contests, Peterson tallied his season-high mark in minutes, playing 35 against Texas Tech and 34 vs. Utah, respectively. Just as it appeared he was nearing full health following the cramping issues, another setback arrived less than an hour before the biggest regular-season game of the year.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives against Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Tonight's matchup is not one the Jayhawks could afford to play without Peterson. Arizona has been the best team in the country this season, playing to a 23-0 record in one of the best regular season starts in recent college basketball memory. Tommy Lloyd's group has gone into daunting road clashes at UConn and BYU and come out victorious.



Kansas fans are understandably going to be frustrated about this, especially those who purchased tickets expecting to see him on the floor tonight. Supporting cast members such as Flory Bidunga, Melvin Council Jr., and Tre White will need near-flawless performances to give the Jayhawks a fighting chance.

