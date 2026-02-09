How to Watch No. 11 Kansas vs No. 1 Arizona in Big 12 Showdown
Kansas is set to host top-ranked Arizona on Monday evening for one of the biggest games in recent Allen Fieldhouse history. An undefeated Wildcats squad will look to keep its winning ways alive as the Jayhawks battle for a share of the conference title.
It is the Big 12's featured Big Monday matchup of the week. One stat worth noting is that head coach Bill Self has never lost a Big Monday game in Lawrence.
With a rowdy Jayhawk crowd expected, this matchup figures to be an instant classic. For those unsure how to tune into the contest, here is all the information you need to know from Kansas On SI.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Arizona
- Who: No. 1 Arizona (23-0, 10-0 Big 12) vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 8-2 Big 12)
- What: 24th regular season game for both teams and the 11th conference game
- When: Monday, February 9 at 8 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas enters the matchup with an 18-5 overall record and an 8-2 mark in Big 12 play. Although the Jayhawks dropped two of their first three conference games, they have since rattled off a seven-game winning streak highlighted by victories over Iowa State, BYU, and Texas Tech. Arizona remains undefeated and owns several marquee wins, including nonconference victories over UConn and Alabama and a road win against BYU last month.
- Series history: Kansas holds a 9-5 lead in the all-time series, with the most recent meetings coming last year in a season split.
Meet the Coaches
- Tommy Lloyd, Arizona: Lloyd is in his fifth season at the helm in Tucson and has compiled an impressive 135-33 record. Since Arizona joined the Big 12, Lloyd has led the Wildcats to a 24-6 conference mark. While he has yet to advance past the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, this roster is widely viewed as the most talented team he has coached.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self has faced Arizona six times during his tenure at Kansas, most recently splitting the season series last year with a win in Allen Fieldhouse and a loss in the Big 12 Tournament. Prior to that, the Jayhawks defeated Arizona in neutral-site matchups in 2010 and 2005 and in Allen Fieldhouse in 2007.
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04