Longtime Kansas Basketball Staff Member Leaving Jayhawks

Veteran Kansas coach Fred Quartlebaum is departing from the program after spending over a decade with the Jayhawks.

Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks director of basketball operations Fred Quartlebaum gestures during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks director of basketball operations Fred Quartlebaum gestures during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
On Thursday morning, Kansas Athletics revealed that the Jayhawks and longtime staff member Fred Quartlebaum would be parting ways.

Quartlebaum, who spent 12 seasons in Lawrence, held several positions during his tenure at KU, including director of student-athlete development.

He was a member of the coaching staff that captured the 2022 national championship and played a key role in developing 22 players who went on to reach the NBA.

With past experience at schools like Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Iowa State, Quartlebaum was one of the most respected assistants in the Big 12.

"He's been the primary person in charge of working with the players and developing a culture within our program," Bill Self said in a statement. "He has done a fantastic job and will be missed. I'm excited for him and Christy as they move into another phase in their lives."

Quartlebaum is the second staff member to leave the program this offseason, joining the newly retired Norm Roberts, who Quartlebaum served under for six years at St. John's.

Kansas also hired former NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn this month to replace Roberts.

This is just the latest shake-up in what has been an eventful offseason for the Jayhawks' coaching staff.

KU promoted Lexi Price to become its new men's basketball director of operations, the same title Quartlebaum previously held. She was the office manager for Kansas since December 2021.

JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

