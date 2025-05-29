Longtime Kansas Basketball Staff Member Leaving Jayhawks
On Thursday morning, Kansas Athletics revealed that the Jayhawks and longtime staff member Fred Quartlebaum would be parting ways.
Quartlebaum, who spent 12 seasons in Lawrence, held several positions during his tenure at KU, including director of student-athlete development.
He was a member of the coaching staff that captured the 2022 national championship and played a key role in developing 22 players who went on to reach the NBA.
With past experience at schools like Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Iowa State, Quartlebaum was one of the most respected assistants in the Big 12.
"He's been the primary person in charge of working with the players and developing a culture within our program," Bill Self said in a statement. "He has done a fantastic job and will be missed. I'm excited for him and Christy as they move into another phase in their lives."
Quartlebaum is the second staff member to leave the program this offseason, joining the newly retired Norm Roberts, who Quartlebaum served under for six years at St. John's.
Kansas also hired former NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn this month to replace Roberts.
This is just the latest shake-up in what has been an eventful offseason for the Jayhawks' coaching staff.
KU promoted Lexi Price to become its new men's basketball director of operations, the same title Quartlebaum previously held. She was the office manager for Kansas since December 2021.