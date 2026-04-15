Meet Anton Bonke and Keanu Dawes, Kansas Basketball’s Next Two Visitors

Bill Self and Kansas have already conducted several Zoom calls and visits with transfer portal targets since the offseason began. Fans can add another pair of players to that list with two highly coveted frontcourt transfers.



Yesterday, former Utah forward Keanu Dawes began his official visit to Lawrence. Ex-Charlotte big man Anton Bonke is set to follow suit sometime today with his own trip.

With the departures of frontcourt duo Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller to the portal, the Jayhawks are keeping tabs on several players with similar archetypes. Either of these visitors would be a great start to KU's 2026 portal class.

Anton Bonke: Charlotte Transfer

Bonke would be the hypothetical replacement for Bidunga at the five. The 7-foot-2, 260-pound center towers over most players at his position and would be one of the tallest KU players of all-time.

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Sincere Parker (23) shoots the ball against Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

After beginning his collegiate career at JUCO Eastern Arizona College, Bonke transferred to the high-major level at Providence. He played sparingly with the Friars before heading to Charlotte this past season, where he averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds, the fourth-highest mark in the AAC.



Although he is a massive 7-footer, he possesses some ability to stretch the floor. He connected on 13 threes on 34.2% efficiency this year, many of which came near the top of the key.

A native of Vanuatu, Bonke is one of several international big men who have excelled on the college path. He's quickly risen up the ranks since beginning at the junior college level and is now drawing interest from some of the top programs in the country.



Recruiting outlet 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 127 overall player in the portal and the No. 16 center. Although some may be hesitant to rely on a mid-major transfer to step into a starting role, Bonke has the tools to develop into a star in the Big 12.

Keanu Dawes: Utah Transfer

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dawes is a player with whom Kansas fans will be more familiar. He spent the last two years in the Big 12 at Utah, where he torched the Jayhawks for a 22-point, 12-rebound performance this past February.



Just like Bonke, Dawes is a force on the glass, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game as a junior. However, he stands at 6-foot-9, 225 pounds and is more of a four than a true center.

Dawes is a high-flying forward who can attack the rim for emphatic dunks. It isn't his primary strength, but he is capable of running the floor and building momentum for highlight-reel throwdowns.

The Houston, Texas, native averaged 12.5 points on 54.6% shooting in 2025-26. He shot 68.2% from 2-point range, where many of his looks came on dunks and layups, and was a capable, albeit inconsistent, 3-point shooter at 31.7% on 3.2 attempts per game.



Dawes likely wrapped up his visit last night or will sometime today, which should keep him on KU's radar in the coming days. Whether the first commitment is Bonke, Dawes, or both, landing these transfers would be a strong way to kick off the offseason.