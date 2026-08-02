Meet Luke Barnett, Kansas' Next True Freshman Breakout Candidate

The Kansas basketball team has been practicing all summer ever since moving into the dorms and getting on campus. With only two players returning from last year's squad, there are a lot of new faces who need to get acclimated to the system.

While there is a general idea of who will be taking up the majority of the minutes and what certain lineups will look like, the Jayhawks have a few quiet X-factors who could make a huge difference on the team.

In the last few weeks of practice, head coach Bill Self has pinpointed one of those players as incoming freshman Luke Barnett. During a press conference earlier this week, Self had a lot of good things to say about his group, but specifically emphasized how well the California native has performed alongside his teammates.



"Maybe the nicest surprise we've had so far has been Luke Barnett. He hasn't been good, he's been terrific," Self said.

The Luke Barnett Hype Is Beginning

Bill Self on #KUBball's new pieces:



"Far better than what a lot of people had projected."



He goes onto say the 'nicest surprise' has been Luke Barnett.



"He hasn't been good, he's been terrific."@WIBWsports pic.twitter.com/PLLfVV1oUw — Andrew Lind (@WIBWAndrew) July 29, 2026

It might be time to buy into the Luke Barnett hype. This is a big thing for Coach Self to say about a player who wasn't expected to get much run heading into the season.



Self noted that there have been other players practicing with a chip on their shoulder as well, such as Taylen Kinney and Leroy Blyden Jr. However, Barnett has been the biggest "surprise" to him so far.

A 4-star prospect and the No. 124-ranked player in the 247 Sports Class of 2026, Barnett committed to the Jayhawks in November 2025. He was a superstar at Mater Dei High School, setting the program's all-time records for points and 3-pointers made, along with the single-game scoring record when he poured in 55 points. During his senior year, Barnett averaged 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds across 37 appearances.

Barnett stands at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, giving him a similar profile to fellow teammate Kohl Rosario without the same athleticism. However, he does have a more polished shooting stroke than Rosario, possessing a lightning-quick release and repeatable form that allows him to get shots off in a hurry.

Barnett has a difficult path to playing time, with Dennis Parker Jr., Rosario, and fellow freshman Trent Perry all competing for minutes on the wing in the second unit. However, the Jayhawks don't necessarily have a plethora of outside shooting, and Barnett projects as a 3-point sniper.



If his shot is falling early in the year, he absolutely could steal some minutes from his teammates. All he has to do is learn what Coach Self expects from him defensively, because that's how young players earn his trust.