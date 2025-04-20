Kansas Transfer Melvin Council Jr: What He Brings and How He Fits
On Wednesday, Kansas officially signed Melvin Council Jr., a transfer guard from St. Bonaventure. After landing Council, the Jayhawks transfer class now totals three, as he joins Jayden Dawson (guard from Loyola-Chicago) and Tre White (wing from Illinois).
The trio of portal finds bring head coach Bill Self’s transfer class to 30th in the nation (according to 247 Sports) and fifth in the Big 12.
Having lost nearly every perimeter rotational piece from last season’s squad to graduation (Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris Jr.) or the transfer portal (AJ Storr and Rylan Griffen, among others), Self and his staff had to make a few key moves in the portal to supplement their incoming high school class.
Council, being one of those key additions, appears well-positioned to play an integral role for the Jayhawks next season. With that in mind, we’ll break down his game, and offer a preview of what Kansas can expect next season:
While the term “big guard” is used to characterize practically any guard with size nowadays, Council legitimately fits the bill. At 6-foot-4, with broad shoulders and tremendous length, Council plays above his listed weight of 185. Putting up averages of 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, Council is a true do-it-all guard.
Offensively, he’s a pick-and-roll maestro, using his size, change of pace, and burst to get downhill, beforing using a variety of moves to finish at the rim. While he’s a capable and willing shooter – especially when he spots up – Council shot just 29.9 percent from deep, but did connect on 1.2 per game.
Although he’s not an excellent midrange shooter, he’s quite comfortable getting to his floater in the 12-15 foot range, and tends to find nylon at an efficient rate. An excellent facilitator as well, Council is brilliant at reading defenses, recognizing mismatches, and is a master of the post-entry feed – an encouraging sign as Bill Self offenses often play through a big.
Defensively, Council can guard 1-3, using his size and length to stay in front of bigger wings. Combining his physical attributes with defensive instincts, and great anticipation, Council was one of the best defenders in the Atlantic-10 last season, recording 2.1 steals per game, and finishing 3rd in defensive win shares in his conference.
In Council, Kansas adds a seasoned veteran in the backcourt, with a two-way skillset that can slide seamlessly into any lineup. While incoming freshman Darryn Peterson (top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025) appears poised to take the reins, Council may start alongside Peterson, or play an impactful sixth-man role if fellow transfer Jayden Dawson beats out Council for the starting role.