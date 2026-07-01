Moustapha Thiam Returning to Michigan Ends Kansas Transfer Rumors
In this story:
When Dusty May unexpectedly left Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Dallas Mavericks last week, it opened the door for several programs around the country. The Wolverines' impressive transfer class was expected to potentially explore new opportunities with their coach now gone.
One of the names Kansas was linked to in the process was former Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam. Although the Jayhawks were considered one of the leading suitors for the star big man, they were unable to pry him away from the reigning national champions.
There was hope among KU fans that Thiam would at least consider re-entering the portal and give the Jayhawks another shot. However, the 7-footer closed that door on Tuesday when he announced he would remain at Michigan under newly hired head coach Mike Boynton.
Thiam is coming off a breakout campaign in which he averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks as a sophomore at Cincinnati. He shot 52.5% from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer every other game, highlighting his versatility as a stretch big.
Thiam first landed on KU's radar when he starred in Cincinnati's shocking win at Allen Fieldhouse this past season. He helped guide the Bearcats to a 16-point victory with an incredible 28-point, 10-rebound performance.
Bill Self and his coaching staff were still expected to have interest in Thiam due to the current state of the big man rotation in Lawrence. Many people have questioned whether returning sophomore Paul Mbiya and Charleston transfer Christian Reeves will be enough in the frontcourt, which is without question the biggest concern on the current roster.
Just because Thiam isn't coming to Lawrence doesn't mean the search for another center ends this offseason. Kansas is still exploring its options on the open market and could even pursue former Tennessee standout J.P. Estrella, who committed to Michigan but has yet to confirm whether he will remain with the program under its new coaching staff.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04