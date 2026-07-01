Moustapha Thiam Returning to Michigan Ends Kansas Transfer Rumors

When Dusty May unexpectedly left Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Dallas Mavericks last week, it opened the door for several programs around the country. The Wolverines' impressive transfer class was expected to potentially explore new opportunities with their coach now gone.



One of the names Kansas was linked to in the process was former Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam. Although the Jayhawks were considered one of the leading suitors for the star big man, they were unable to pry him away from the reigning national champions.

There was hope among KU fans that Thiam would at least consider re-entering the portal and give the Jayhawks another shot. However, the 7-footer closed that door on Tuesday when he announced he would remain at Michigan under newly hired head coach Mike Boynton.

NEWS: Moustapha Thiam is staying at Michigan and will play for the Wolverines next season despite Dusty May’s departure, source tells @On3.



The 7-2 sophomore transfer from Cincinnati was one of the top centers in the portal. Averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks… pic.twitter.com/kFmWWL0baD — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 1, 2026

Thiam is coming off a breakout campaign in which he averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks as a sophomore at Cincinnati. He shot 52.5% from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer every other game, highlighting his versatility as a stretch big.



Thiam first landed on KU's radar when he starred in Cincinnati's shocking win at Allen Fieldhouse this past season. He helped guide the Bearcats to a 16-point victory with an incredible 28-point, 10-rebound performance.

Bill Self and his coaching staff were still expected to have interest in Thiam due to the current state of the big man rotation in Lawrence. Many people have questioned whether returning sophomore Paul Mbiya and Charleston transfer Christian Reeves will be enough in the frontcourt, which is without question the biggest concern on the current roster.

Just because Thiam isn't coming to Lawrence doesn't mean the search for another center ends this offseason. Kansas is still exploring its options on the open market and could even pursue former Tennessee standout J.P. Estrella, who committed to Michigan but has yet to confirm whether he will remain with the program under its new coaching staff.