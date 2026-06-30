Former Kansas Forward KJ Adams Looking to Break Into NBA After Injury
In this story:
Although some of the teams he played on weren't favorites among Kansas fans, former Jayhawk forward KJ Adams is still one of the most beloved players in recent program history. His touching off-the-court story and intense style of play made him a fan favorite in Lawrence during the four years he donned the crimson and blue.
His tenure ended abruptly in the 2025 NCAA Tournament when he suffered a torn Achilles in KU's first-round loss to Arkansas. However, he has fully recovered from the injury and is now pursuing a professional opportunity.
On Monday, Adams was officially named to the Golden State Warriors' Summer League roster. The Austin, Texas, native now has a chance to carve out a professional career after overcoming one of the toughest injuries an athlete can face.
The Warriors, an organization that has won four of the last 12 NBA championships, are willing to take a chance on Adams' athleticism and grit. Those qualities are exactly why the Jayhawk faithful loved watching him play.
Adams appeared in 138 games at KU and became a full-time starter by his sophomore season. He finished his collegiate career averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 58.8% from the field.
He began his career as a bushy-tailed freshman who did everything he could to earn minutes. Adams was the player who contested Caleb Love's potential game-tying 3-pointer at the end of the 2022 national championship game to secure Bill Self's second national title.
Adams filled a variety of roles at KU, serving as a small-ball center in 2022-23 before enjoying his best season as a junior alongside Hunter Dickinson. His collegiate experience, along with the fact that he is already 24 years old, could allow him to contribute to an NBA team right away, even in a limited role.
After serving as the assistant video coordinator on KU's coaching staff this past season, Adams now has a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of making an NBA roster. Every Jayhawk fan can agree they'll be rooting for him throughout the process.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04