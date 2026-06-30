Former Kansas Forward KJ Adams Looking to Break Into NBA After Injury

Although some of the teams he played on weren't favorites among Kansas fans, former Jayhawk forward KJ Adams is still one of the most beloved players in recent program history. His touching off-the-court story and intense style of play made him a fan favorite in Lawrence during the four years he donned the crimson and blue.



His tenure ended abruptly in the 2025 NCAA Tournament when he suffered a torn Achilles in KU's first-round loss to Arkansas. However, he has fully recovered from the injury and is now pursuing a professional opportunity.

On Monday, Adams was officially named to the Golden State Warriors' Summer League roster. The Austin, Texas, native now has a chance to carve out a professional career after overcoming one of the toughest injuries an athlete can face.

KJ Adams is listed on the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League roster.



Big chance for the Jayhawk this summer coming off the Achilles tear ~15 months ago. — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) June 30, 2026

The Warriors, an organization that has won four of the last 12 NBA championships, are willing to take a chance on Adams' athleticism and grit. Those qualities are exactly why the Jayhawk faithful loved watching him play.

Adams appeared in 138 games at KU and became a full-time starter by his sophomore season. He finished his collegiate career averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 58.8% from the field.



He began his career as a bushy-tailed freshman who did everything he could to earn minutes. Adams was the player who contested Caleb Love's potential game-tying 3-pointer at the end of the 2022 national championship game to secure Bill Self's second national title.

Adams filled a variety of roles at KU, serving as a small-ball center in 2022-23 before enjoying his best season as a junior alongside Hunter Dickinson. His collegiate experience, along with the fact that he is already 24 years old, could allow him to contribute to an NBA team right away, even in a limited role.



After serving as the assistant video coordinator on KU's coaching staff this past season, Adams now has a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of making an NBA roster. Every Jayhawk fan can agree they'll be rooting for him throughout the process.