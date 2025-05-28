NBA Decision Looms for Potential Kansas Basketball Transfer Target
May 28 is the final day for college basketball players to withdraw from the NBA Draft to retain their NCAA eligibility.
While most draft entrants have already made their decisions, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks could be holding out hope for one of the top transfers in the portal.
Former St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. has yet to announce whether he is returning to college or staying in the draft. As the 11:59 p.m. withdrawal deadline looms, KU may be a school to watch in his recruitment.
No reports explicitly list Kansas as a suitor for Luis yet, but Self and Co. figure to make a run at the Florida native to potentially pair him with top-rated freshman guard Darryn Peterson.
Luis, a 6-foot-7 guard who previously spent time at UMass and SJU, had an incredible season in 2024-25. He averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for Rick Pitino's squad, earning Consensus Second Team All-America honors.
He entered the transfer portal once the campaign concluded, and while his focus has steadily remained on the NBA, coming back for another year in college hoops is not out of the question.
A projected mid-to-late second-round pick, Luis could certainly improve his draft stock in Lawrence given his reputation as a volume scorer and poor decision-maker.
Luis is widely regarded as the No. 1 or 2 available player in the transfer portal right now. He faces a tough decision between chasing his lifelong dream or elevating his draft profile with scouts.
Another player whose decision remains unknown is Florida State transfer Jamir Watkins, a prolific scoring power forward who would fit seamlessly in the Jayhawks' lineup.
After missing out on Darrion Williams and Dame Sarr last week, adding a draft dropout like Luis would provide a significant boost to KU’s offseason.