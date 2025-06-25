NBA Draft Breakdown: Every Kansas Basketball Draft Pick Since 2020
For the first time since 2021, it appears Kansas won’t have any players hear their name called in the NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the Jayhawks still hold a reputation for churning out NBA talent with the best of them. Here is a quick look at every draft pick produced from Lawrence since 2020:
Udoka Azubuike, C (Utah Jazz)
Round 1, Pick 27 (2020)
Azubuike lasted four seasons, but never played more than 36 games in a single campaign, and failed to average more than 4.7 points per game.
Ochai Agbaji, G (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Round 1, Pick 14 (2022)
Agbaji has bounced around a bit, from Utah to Toronto, and has slowly progressed into an impactful role player, averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds last season while shooting 39.9 percent from deep for the Raptors.
Christian Braun, G (Denver Nuggets)
Round 1, Pick 21 (2022)
Finishing fourth in the Most Improved Player voting for this past season, Braun took a massive leap after playing a small role for the Nuggets from Year One to Two.
The explosive 6-foot-6 guard specialized as a three-and-D player, knocking down 39.7 percent of his triples en route to 15.4 points per game, while adding 1.1 steals on the other end, and throwing down a handful of rim-rocking dunks.
Gradey Dick, G/F (Toronto Raptors)
Round 1, Pick 13 (2023)
Dick also took a step forward this past season, improving his scoring output to 14.4 points after averaging 8.5 during his rookie season. A high-volume (put up 6.0 per game), and fairly efficient (35.0 percent) long distance shooter, Dick made much of his mark from beyond the arc.
Jalen Wilson, G (Brooklyn Nets)
Round 2, Pick 51 Overall (2023)
A late second-round pick, Wilson has impressed, even working his way into the Brooklyn starting lineup at times this past season, and scoring 9.5 points per game.
Johnny Furphy, G/F (San Antonio Spurs*)
Round 2, Pick 35 Overall
Playing on a loaded Pacers squad that just pushed the NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the Finals, Furphy played scarcely, putting up 2.1 points per game during his rookie year.
*Traded to Indiana Pacers
Kevin McCullar Jr., G (Phoenix Suns*)
Round 2, Pick 56 Overall
McCullar suited up in just four games for the Knicks (1.5 points per outing), and spent the vast majority of his rookie year on their G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.
*Traded to New York Knicks