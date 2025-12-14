Will Wade Tips Cap to Kansas’ Melvin Council Jr. After Career Night

Kansas would have been staring at its fourth nonconference loss if not for the heroics of Melvin Council Jr. on Saturday night. The journeyman transfer delivered his signature performance as a Jayhawk, scoring a career-high 36 points while shooting an astonishing 9-for-15 from beyond the arc.



The 6-foot-4 guard had made just five 3-pointers all season prior to the game, yet he went completely unconscious in the second half and overtime. Council finished 9-for-13 from the field over the final 25 minutes, knocking down multiple clutch shots in the game's biggest moments.

Typically viewed as a poor outside shooter, Council was left open for much of the first half as NC State head coach Will Wade searched for ways to slow down Kansas' offense. Council did not start the game particularly strongly, but once he gained confidence and found a rhythm, he made the Wolfpack pay.



After the game, Wade conceded that sagging off Council was part of the initial game plan. However, once Council began shooting efficiently, Wade admitted that his defensive unit had no answer to slow him down.

"Incredible, incredible performance by Council," Wade said. "I mean, it's a game he’ll probably tell his grandkids. It was a great performance by him. Give him credit, he had five threes on the year coming in, and he hit nine tonight.



"We adjusted and kind of moved back up. We were guarding him in the paint to start the game, then we adjusted after he made his third three," he explained. "That was kind of our line of demarcation, when he was going to hit that, we were going to adjust. We adjusted after he hit the third three, but he was in rhythm and got going. Give him credit, he played tremendous and made big, big shots for them.

“He’ll probably be telling his grandkids about that one.”



At least Wade was honest in acknowledging his approach, even if it ultimately backfired. Unfortunately for NC State, Council put together the performance of a lifetime — one that drew comparisons to Elijah Johnson's iconic 39-point explosion at Hilton Coliseum in 2013.

It was one of the most unexpected and remarkable individual outings a KU player has produced in recent memory, especially in a true road environment. Even without star freshman Darryn Peterson down the stretch, Council took complete control of the offense and carried his team to victory.

Now sitting at 8-3, the Jayhawks will look to carry this momentum into their final two nonconference games before beginning Big 12 play next month.