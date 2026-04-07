New Crystal Ball Predicts Flory Bidunga to Betray Kansas for Big 12 Rival

The first Kansas player to enter the transfer portal this offseason was Flory Bidunga. It marked his second time doing so as a member of the Jayhawks, though it seems highly unlikely that he returns to the university this time around.



Bidunga's name was floated with several of the top programs in the country the moment he hit the portal, including fellow blue blood rival Duke. However, a new crystal ball projection predicts him to land at a destination nobody could have imagined.

On Monday evening, 247 Sports analyst Jeff Ermann submitted a bold crystal ball. He believes the Congo native will ultimately wind up at Texas Tech, one of KU's top competitors in the Big 12.

Are you kidding me 😂 pic.twitter.com/dXjKIdmX6d — 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝙀𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙩 (@AustinCEckert) April 7, 2026

It'd be one thing if Bidunga left Kansas for another conference, but heading to a rival within the league would be downright brutal. He would immediately be viewed as one of the biggest traitors in recent program history under Bill Self, and Texas Tech would get its payback from when Kansas snagged transfer standout Kevin McCullar Jr. a few years back.



It is no secret that Texas Tech has one of the largest NIL collectives in the country. They are largely funded by figures like oil magnate Cody Campbell, who reportedly gave the Red Raiders $28 million to build their football roster this past year.

Several sources have indicated that Bidunga could make as much as $5 million in NIL funds next year, which feels like an outrageous number given that he may not have a long NBA career ahead of him. Regardless, this is the type of money certain players are receiving in the paid-player era, especially under NIL powerhouses like TTU.

Nov 26, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) reacts in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2025 Players Era Festival third place game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite some limitations in his offensive game, Bidunga may be the top transfer big man available. He averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game this season, earning a nomination for National Defensive Player of the Year following the campaign.



Big men Bryson Tiller and Paul Mbiya also announced their intentions to test the waters in the transfer portal yesterday. That leaves the Jayhawks with zero returning frontcourt players from 2025-26, giving Coach Self and his staff a massive hole to fill in the coming weeks.

There may be no truth to these Texas Tech rumors, but all signs point to Bidunga leaving for a school with a bigger NIL collective than KU. Even if it's too early to label him a backstabber just yet, it would be difficult to appreciate what he did for the Jayhawks if he joins a conference rival.