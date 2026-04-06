Kansas Basketball: Bryson Tiller, Paul Mbiya Enter Transfer Portal

The Kansas Jayhawks are likely to see major changes to their frontcourt next season as redshirt freshman forward Bryson Tiller and freshman center Paul Mbiya have entered their names to the NCAA transfer portal.

This news comes on the heels of First Team All-Big 12 forward and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga announcing his intentions to enter the portal as well, leaving the Kansas frontcourt in potential disarray (as it stands now) for the 2026-27 season.

Tiller is coming off a season during which he took a big leap as a player – starting 31 of KU’s 35 games and averaging 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game after redshirting the year before.

Although Tiller struggled at times on defense and was inconsistent with his jump shot, he showed a lot of potential for the player he could become in time. Standing at 6-foot-11 with an NBA-ready frame, he has all the physical tools of being a great college basketball player and is likely to take an even bigger leap next season wherever he ends up playing.

Meanwhile, Mbiya showed flashes of his potential as well during KU’s short run in the NCAA Tournament. Although he averaged just five minutes of playing time per game this season, Mbiya took advantage of his opportunity and averaged 14.5 minutes per game in the Jayhawks’ two NCAA Tournament games – racking up eight points, three rebounds, and a block versus Cal Baptist along with four points, six rebounds, and one block versus St. John’s.

The 7-foot freshman from the Democratic Republic of Congo looked to be a potential starter after the departure of Bidunga in the transfer portal as he was the only true center left on the roster, but now KU may need to look to the transfer portal to get some size for next year’s team.

As the roster stands today, the tallest player on KU’s team next year will be incoming freshman Davion Adkins who is listed at 6-foot-9, 205 pounds.

It’s unclear as to why Tiller and Mbiya have decided to transfer after head coach Bill Self announced his return last week, but there is a chance it may not truly be the end of their time in Lawrence as the news would suggest.

Tiller and Mbiya entering their names into the transfer portal – which is open April 7 through April 21 – allows them to explore their options and potentially leverage their Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities while also giving them the option to return to KU.

It is very possible that one or both players return to Kansas, but for now, it’s just a guessing game as the busiest and most chaotic recruiting period of the year in college basketball is set to begin.