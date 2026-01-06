No. 22 Kansas vs TCU Basketball: Get to Know the Horned Frogs

The No. 22 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1) welcome the TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0) to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night for KU’s first conference home game of the season.

The Jayhawks are coming off a tough road loss to UCF on Saturday 81-75, while the Horned Frogs come to Lawrence fresh off an impressive 69-63 home win over rival Baylor.

Here are some things to know about the Horned Frogs heading into the game on Tuesday night.

History

KU leads the all-time series versus TCU 27-4 dating back to their first matchup in 1952 during the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks beat the Horned Frogs 68-64 and would go on to win their first NCAA Championship that year over St. John’s.

The Jayhawks have dominated TCU ever since, winning 26 out of 30 meetings and the last three in a row. The Horned Frogs own just one win all time over KU in Lawrence – an 83-60 stunner in January 2023.

Record

The Horned Frogs currently sit at 11-3 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play. Their most impressive win came against No. 10 Florida back in November as part of the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego, California. All other wins have come against unranked opponents.

TCU’s three losses have come against New Orleans (78-74), No. 6 Michigan (67-63), and Notre Dame (87-85 in overtime).

Key players

TCU is led in scoring by 6-foot-7 sophomore forward David Punch who averages 14.0 points per game and shoots over 50% from the field. He also leads the team in rebounding with 7.7 rebounds per game.

6-foot senior guard Jayden Pierre and 6-foot-8 junior forward Xavier Edmonds both average 10.6 points per game and shoot a little over 40% from 3-point range. 6-foot-6 sophomore guard Micah Robinson also averages double-digit scoring with 10.1 points per game.

Coaching

TCU is led by Jamie Dixon who is now in his 10th year as head coach of the Horned Frogs.

The TCU Hall of Famer has revitalized the program over the past decade, leading them to four NCAA Tournament appearances – including three in the past four years – and their first tournament win in 35 years in March 2022.

Dixon has a coaching record of 187 wins and 129 losses at TCU dating back to 2016.